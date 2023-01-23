The Port of Anacortes board of commissioners named a new president at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 19.
Previously, it voted Joe Verdoes as president this year. Then, he stepped down from his commissioner position for health reasons.
The board voted Bonnie Bowers as its new president, a position she also held last year.
Jon Ronngren will remain its vice president, and Jon Petrich will remain its secretary, as previously voted.
The search to find a replacement for Verdoes is underway now. The new commissioner candidate must be from the port's third district, which is the easternmost district and stretches from eastern Anacortes through March Point, the Swinomish Indian Tribal Nation area and toward Bayview along the shore of Padilla Bay. A map is at www.portofanacortes.com/governance.
Port staff and curernt commissioners will give an overview of what is required of the position during an informational meeting Thursday, Feb. 16, in the commissioner meeting room at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed. Then, applications are due by 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
The port will interview candidates Thursday, March 2, and a new person will be sworn in Monday, March 13.
That person will serve until the general election results are certified in mid-November. They also have the chance to run in that election to serve a full four-year term.
