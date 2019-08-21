The journey began around 11 years ago when Theresa Williams, then a single mother, reached out to the staff at the Salvation Army in Flagstaff, Arizona, for help and assistance.
Through the organization’s women’s ministries, Williams received the resources and encouraging support she needed.
“Once they invited me to their church, they couldn’t get rid of me,” she said.
After Williams received assistance, she began attending church regularly. She began leading programs and eventually became the case manager for the Salvation Army’s social services department. Then she felt called to minister as a pastor and core officer.
This past June, Williams was appointed captain of the Salvation Army Corps Community Center in Anacortes. She succeeded Salvation Army lieutenants Stephen and Briana Milner, who transferred.
Williams wants everyone who walks through the door at the Salvation Army here to have the same positive experience she did — dignity and the feeling of being valued.
“Everyone at the Salvation Army was so supportive. I felt so welcome and have felt that way since 2008. I just love it,” Williams said.
Salvation Army pastors are ordained ministers. They undergo college-level training at a seminary school, graduate with a divinity degree and are then ordained. They are assigned to their posts, much like in the army.
Prior to this post, Williams spent eight months as captain of the Salvation Army Temple in North Seattle. Before that, she served in Los Angeles for two years.
Williams said she loves helping people find their identity outside of their circumstance.
“It is a great avenue to be able to approach people holistically, not just spiritually, which I get to do and I love that,” sh said. “We also get to help them financially and, if we can, with food.”
She said she has an amazing team at the center in Anacortes. Her duties include overseeing the center’s youth programs as well as leading Bible study and Sunday church services.
The Anacortes Salvation Army operates a food bank and provides one-time assistance to those faced with eviction or utilities shut-off. The local corps also provides vouchers for bus transportation and shopping at local thrift stores.
Currently, the team is looking at what the community needs and how to meet them.
Williams said her impression of Anacortes has been positive.
“People welcomed me when I moved here,” she said. “They knocked on my door and introduced themselves. And I thought to myself, ‘This really happens and not just on TV.’
“Living in Anacortes reminds me that there was a time in our lives when things were not so immediate. We planned, we ‘made do’ and I honestly think it was a less stressful time. I love that about Anacortes. I enjoy being in that slower pace.”
