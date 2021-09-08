Students are back in Anacortes School District schools today, and among those finding their way around new schools are new principals at Anacortes and Cap Sante high schools.
The new leadership comes at the same time that students are back at school full-time and all together for the first time since early March 2020. They were separated into smaller groups last year for added safety.
Daniel Williams, taking over as principal at Anacortes High School, said his main focus this year is learning how to best serve all students academically. That means accelerated learners, those who are struggling and all the students in the middle.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on a lot of students as they learned virtually or visited schools just a couple days a week. Some students didn’t retain as much as normal, he said. Now is the time to make sure everyone learns enough to be at the level where they are supposed to be.
Erin Duez is taking over as the Cap Sante High School principal and as an assistant principal at Anacortes High School. She started more recently than Williams and said she is looking forward to learning and leading at Cap Sante.
So much good is being done already at the schools, so the focus this year is meeting the social and emotional needs that came up due to student isolation last year, as well as making sure everyone feels safe about being back in school buildings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, both she and Williams said.
“We are very excited about what this year has in store,” Williams said.
Principal Williams
At Anacortes High School, Williams replaced Interim Principal Kecia Fox, who filled in last year after Principal Jon Ronngren left the district for a position in the Mount Vernon School District at the end of the 2019-21 school year.
Fox was set to return to her previous position as the head of Cap Sante High School and the assistant principal of AHS this year, but instead left Anacortes for the Mount Vernon district this summer.
Williams comes to Anacortes from New York, where he most recently served as assistant principal at New Visions Charter High School for the Humanities.
Before working in New York, he served as chair of the English Language Arts department, middle school social studies teacher and humanities chair in other districts. He has a bachelor’s degree in corporate communication and justice studies from New York University, and two master’s degrees: one in evaluation and measurement from Western Governors University and one in public school building organization and leadership from Columbia University.
Williams welcomed his staff last week.
This year, it’s important that the teachers and other school staff know how important they are and that they feel physically, mentally and emotionally safe to be at the schools.
“They need to feel welcome and affirmed,” Williams said.
It can be hard to stay upbeat when facing everything that COVID-19 has brought to the community, he said.
“I want to acknowledge those fears and address challenges,” he said. “This isn’t a typical welcome. We are in this together, and we will do this together.”
That goes for students, too, who spent much of last year in a virtual setting. Now is the time to offer support to those students who are not yet where they need to be.
One of his goals as principal at AHS is to serve all students, or, as he calls them, scholars.
The Anacortes High School community should be a place where differences are celebrated and affirmed, Williams said.
Often, focus is given to the highest achievers at the school and those who need extra help. There should also be attention given to those who fall in the middle, he said.
“I want to make sure all scholars, regardless of their abilities, of their economic advantages or disadvantages, of all backgrounds, are supported and have the chance to be at their best,” he said.
In addition to schoolwork, that also means that every student has access to extracurricular activities, many of which were shut down last year. Sports and clubs, which are back this year, “are part of the academic experience beyond textbooks,” he said.
For many, the high school becomes like a second home, and Williams said he wants to make sure it is everything the scholars want it to be.
So much of what is happening at the high school already is great, he said, noting that he has heard many reports of the excellent job the counseling staff has done for the students.
Principal Duez
Duez takes Fox’s place in those leadership roles at both high schools.
At Cap Sante, Duez will oversee the district’s alternative high school program and provide support to staff and students. At AHS, she will manage school improvement efforts, academic, social-emotional and behavioral need of students.
Duez has more than 17 years of experience in K-12 education, including as an assistant principal, an AVID site co-coordinator, assessment coordinator, instructional coach and math, chemistry and biology teacher.
Most recently, Duez taught biology and Advanced Placement chemistry in California. She also worked in the Mount Vernon School District as a math teacher and assistant principal. She moved back Anacortes this summer as her husband finished his Navy career.
Duez said she was excited to get back to this area and actually moved back into the house they lived in the first time the family lived here. She already has seen how great this school district is, she said.
Working at Cap Sante has been a joy already, she said.
Her leadership at Cap Sante started off with a celebration at a summer graduation of two students in August, students who worked hard over the last few months to graduate.
Duez said she wants to make sure that all students feel safe, engaged and supported.
She also said she is passionate about the AVID program and has seen it do tremendous things for students. She is excited that Anacortes already has the AVID program and looks forward to helping it continue.
She also wants to make sure she is meeting the needs of all the students at both AHS and Cap Sante.
Another perk of this year will be “seeing kids in classrooms,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.