Two rows of veterans dressed in suits stood in front of Paul E. Herrera, the state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and each took a pledge to upload the bylaws of the organization as they officially opened a new VFW chapter here in Anacortes.
The institution ceremony of Young-McCool Post 12220 was held Saturday at the Elks Lodge. It included an oath from its new members, remarks by area officials and the naming of officers.
The post earned its name from Lt. Col. Gerald Young and Cmdr. William Cameron McCool.
Young served in the Navy from 1947 to 1952 and again from 1955 to 1956 before transferring to the Air Force and serving in the Vietnam War. While in Vietnam, he served on a helicopter sent in to rescue survivors of a U.S. Army Special Forces reconnaissance team in Laos. One helicopter picked up three survivors and Young went back in to pick up the other two, fighting against enemy gunfire. Young and his crew were able to get the survivors onboard, but then the helicopter was hit and shot down. Only Young and one other person survived the crash. Young evaded capture for 17 hours until he was rescued later that day. The other survivor was later rescued and the bodies of those killed recovered. Young earned a Medal of Honor, according to the VFW post.
Young went on to earn the rank of lieutenant colonel before leaving the Air Force in 1980. He died in 1990 at his home on Guemes Island and is now buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
His wife Yadira attended the institution ceremony and spoke about Young's love of this area and his happy memories here. She created a scrapbook of Anacortes memories to leave with the post so they could learn more about the post's namesake, she said.
"This is a great honor," she said.
McCool graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1983 and went on to study aeronautical engineering at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He earned the designation of naval aviator in 1986 and served on Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 129 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. McCool went on to serve with another squadron and then the Navy selected him for the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School/Test Pilot School Cooperative Education Program. He served with a squadron on the USS Enterprise before being selected by NASA to become an astronaut. McCool flew on the space shuttle Columbia in 2003, which did not make it back from its mission. McCool earned posthumous awards from NASA for his service.
During the ceremony for the new post, Herrera talked about the history of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization across the country and in Anacortes. This organization was formed in the 1920s by members of World War I and the Spanish-American War. It is meant to advocate for veterans and their families, provide connections between those who have served, provide support and help remember those who have been lost, he said.
Anacortes had a VFW post once before. The Arthur E. Carlson Post 2982 formed in 1934, according to a story in the April 1, 1943, issue of the Anacortes American. That post, when formed, had 35 charter members, according to the article.
The post was named for Arthur E. Carlson, an Anacortes man who was killed in action in 1918 in France, according to a Nov. 14, 1918, issue of the American.
Many posts across the country have seen dwindling numbers as the years went on, Herrera said.
An open letter from then-post commander Walter R. Prange in the Oct. 21, 1981, issue of the American, talked about the low numbers turning out for meetings. Many of the post's meetings saw only four members, he wrote.
"At the end of that meeting, it was with great reluctance moved and seconded, then passed, that we surrender the charter to end the existence of the Lt. Arthur E. Carlson Post, 2982," Prange wrote.
The Nov. 5, 1981, meeting was the post's last.
Lately, there has been a resurgence in interest of this organization, Herrera said.
The new Anacortes post includes 48 charter members. One of them is Mayor Matt Miller.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for a lot of us," the Navy veteran said. "I want to welcome the VFW back into Anacortes."
After each charter member took the "solemn vow" to become members, officers of the state VFW provided them with pins of the Cross of Malta. This symbol, first used in the Crusades, is recognized by the U.S. government as the symbol of the VFW, Herrera said.
Herrera then swore in the chapter's officers, who each received another pin.
He presented post Commander Robert D. Steele with a certificate of recognition.
The dedication to this post shows a dedication to "service to something greater than yourselves," he said.
The organization means assistance to fellow servicemen and women and their families, he said. It also fosters "true patriotism" and a dedication to "American freedom."
Herrera also presented the new post with a $2,000 check from the VFW to get the post going.
The VFW brings with it a real sense of history, Herrera said. It started about 100 years ago and has accomplished much since then.
It is because of the VFW that veterans now have things like the GI Bill and VA benefits, he said.
"That fight is not over," Herrera said.
Those who started up the VFW in the 1920s had no idea how much it would be needed once World War II happened, he said. These members now who continue to advocate on behalf of veterans also have no idea what could happen in the future.
Herrera recently went to Washington, D.C., to advocate for veterans and said the trip opened his eyes to how much the VFW is doing.
