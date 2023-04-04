Two rows of veterans dressed in suits stood in front of Paul E. Herrera, the state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and each took a pledge to upload the bylaws of the organization as they officially opened a new VFW chapter here in Anacortes.

The institution ceremony of Young-McCool Post 12220 was held Saturday at the Elks Lodge. It included an oath from its new members, remarks by area officials and the naming of officers. 


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.