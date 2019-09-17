The alliteration in the title of the next order of City Council business Monday didn't escape Anacortes Mayor Pro Tem Matt Miller.
"The first order of other business is the 'Pickett Pocket Park' agreement," Miller said. "I was going to add some other P's in there, but I couldn't think of any off the top of my head."
Former City Councilwoman Erica Pickett joked the next day that the alliteration is one of the reasons why Pickett Park on South Commercial Avenue is being named for her. She couldn't help but point out that, soon, city Parks will plant and people will play at Pickett Park.
The City of Anacortes is proceeding with plans to build the small park on South Commercial Avenue, midway between 21st and 22nd streets, to honor Pickett. Construction is expected to begin in November.
The site is an alley-wide strip of land between Jimmy John’s and Penguin Coffee. Plans include landscaping, public art, benches, tables and acknowledgement of Pickett, who served on the city Forest Advisory Board from 1983-1998, Planning Commission from 1984-2006, and City Council from 2006-2018.
According to a presentation to the City Council Monday by Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford, “bringing a park to south Commercial Avenue will enhance the area, which currently lacks public green space.”
The land was platted as an alleyway but was never developed as such, although the city has an easement on the site for stormwater, sewer and other utilities, according to Lunsford’s presentation.
First, the city must vacate the alleyway, meaning nullify the site’s use as intended on the plat map; a public hearing on the proposed vacation is scheduled for Oct. 14. Once vacated, state law transfers title to the property to abutting property owners; those property owners will quitclaim that title to the city. Then, park construction will begin.
Construction costs were not disclosed, but city staff anticipates the costs “will fall below competitive bidding threshold for a public work project.”
Lunsford said the city will maintain and insure the park, which has the support of neighboring property owners, he said.
Pickett said the idea of a park there was raised when she was on the council. She said the park will improve the appearance of South Commercial Avenue where, she said, “It’s hard to find a place to plant a tree.”
Councilman Eric Johnson, who served with Pickett on the council, said she “brought wisdom and counsel and mentors to the City Council” and an understanding of “what was possible, what was doable and what was not.”
Johnson said he appreciated her wisdom.
“She was able to cut through the myriad issues and bring some clarity to the subject, and succinctly state what the problem is and (offer) a solution,” he said.
Pickett is also a longtime member of Soroptimist International and volunteers at the organization’s thrift shop. She is co-founder of Old Anacortes Rowing and Sailing Society and is a Beachwatcher. She has long been involved in environmental issues in and around Fidalgo Island.
