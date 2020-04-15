The Ship Harbor roundabout is on schedule to be completed in May, Project Manager Steve Lange said Monday.
The project, which began on March 16, is expected to be completed by May 28.
This week, the remainder of the curbs are being installed, with some sidewalk and the stamped-brick pavement being completed as well. Paving is scheduled on Thursday for the first two “lifts,” or layers of road, Lange said.
The roundabout on Oakes Avenue/Highway 20 Spur at the entrances to the San Juan Passage neighborhood (Ship Harbor Boulevard) and Clearidge neighhorhood (Glasgow Way) is meant to improve the flow of traffic, make it easier for vehicles to turn onto and off of Oakes Avenue and make it safer for pedestrians to cross. The roundabout will feature pedestrian and
bicyclist safety features and a landscaped center.
SRV Construction is doing the work and also built the Highway 20 and Commercial Avenue roundabout.
This stretch of Oakes Avenue/Highway 20 Spur is frequented by Washington State Ferries travelers and residents in the west end of Anacortes. As traffic in the area has increased over the years, the efficiency of the intersection has deteriorated to a “D” level of service, according to a project page on the Anacortes Public Works Department website.
The roundabout will bring the intersection to an “A” level of service, which Public Works defines as free flowing with minimal delays.
The project is funded by an $821,750 federal grant, $796,000 in impact fee funds, $75,765 in waterline improvement funds and $20,650 in Americans with Disabilities Act ramp funds.
