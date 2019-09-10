Friends of the Forest: Not so
fast on proposed bike course
Friends of the Forest has written in a public letter that it has concerns about the potential disruption to habitat from the proposed bike park near the Anacortes Community Forest’s A Avenue trailhead.
The city Parks and Recreation Department and the Fidalgo Trail Riders propose building a bike skills training course on top of the old city landfill there. Friends of the Forest has asked that water quality testing be done at the site, that the impacts on the surrounding wetland and forest habitat be determined, and that the city identify how it would accommodate additional vehicle traffic on A Avenue.
In addition, “we would like to see a comprehensive timeline proposal laid out showing the implementation of the different phases of the project and providing sufficient time for public comment after any water quality testing and impact survey results are made public,” the organization wrote.
“We firmly believe in the importance of a healthy balance between preservation, conservation, and recreation. The above information, provided transparently and publicly, is essential before any reasonable consideration can be made regarding the appropriateness and benefit of a bike skills course.”
York-Gilmore, Webb
appointed to city committees
Mayor Laurie Gere reappointed JoAnn York-Gilmore to the city Forest Advisory Board and appointed Dana Webb to the city Museum Advisory Board, Sept. 3.
York-Gilmore’s term ends Nov. 30, 2022, Webb’s Dec. 31, 2021. York-Gilmore’s appointment required City Council approval. However, Webb’s did not because the mayor has authority to make appointments to unexpired terms.
“I appreciate the contribution of every volunteer in this community,” Gere told the City Council.
York-Gilmore’s appointment was supported by Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford. She has served on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission since 2017. She is an Army veteran, a graduate of Oregon State University and University of Southern California, and is a retired human resources manager, Gere said.
Webb’s appointment was supported by Museum Director Bret Lunsford. She is interested in history and has a desire to give back to her hometown, Gere said.
“Due to her passion for Anacortes and her academic background in history and design, I’m confident she’ll be successful in this position.”
Lovelett: ‘It’s important
to take stand against hate’
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, told the Anacortes City Council Sept. 3 that it’s important that local leaders take stands against hate speech and “tactics that for generations have been used to intimidate people of color in our community.”
Lovelett visited the council to tell of the passage of two laws in the state — one restricting police officers from asking about an individual’s immigration status except in limited circumstances and another expanding protections from bias-motivated violence or intimidation.
FBI statistics show that Washington state had the third-highest number of reported hate crimes in the U.S. in 2017. Locally, a hangman’s noose — long a symbol of intimidation against African-American people — was found in a tree in July at Cap Sante, sparking an effort by the Rev. Terry Kyllo and Councilman Anthony Young to organize an upcoming community discussion on equity and inclusion.
“At a time when we’ve seen an uptick in white nationalism and displays meant to intimidate communities of color, it’s really incumbent upon us as leaders to illustrate to the community that that is not what we’re about,” Lovelett said.
