WSDOT grant applications open to local governments
The state Department of Transportation is accepting applications from state, local and tribal governments for grant money to help remove and repair fish barrier culverts as part of a national restoration program. About $1 billion is available over the next five years, including $196 million next year.
The money is aimed to help remove fish migration barriers, which are a major cause of declining populations of fish that live primarily in the ocean but return to freshwater streams to spawn. Across the state, many culverts block these fish from accessing habitat, spawning grounds and food sources, according to wildlife officials. Snohomish County has identified 536 county-owned fish barrier culverts as part of its Fish Passage Culvert Program. In the Skagit River Basin, culverts represent more than 70% of known fish passage barriers.
The National Culvert Removal, Replacement and Restoration Program helps communities remove and repair culverts found under roads that can prevent fish passage and are especially problematic. The initiative will also help the State of Washington, which is required by federal court order to replace enough culverts to open 90% of blocked salmon habitat by 2030, meet its treaty obligations to tribes. The grant application deadline is Feb. 6. Information: fhwa.dot.gov
Student Mock Election is underway
Open now through the Nov. 8 General Election, the Secretary of State is calling on students and teachers across Washington to participate in the 2022 Student Mock Election. The nonpartisan educational initiative is open to all K-12 students and teaches how elections work and how to become an informed voter. The lessons meet state and Common Core standards and satisfy the civics coursework required for graduation, according to the Secretary of State office. Classroom-based assessments are included with each lesson.
“The Student Mock Election is an interactive, educational program that helps students learn more about our elections and enables them to become more informed and involved citizens,” Assistant Secretary of State Trova O’Heffernan said in a news release. “Teachers have access to several unique resources and tools to help teach young people how to make civic engagement a lifelong habit.”
