Anacortes wastewater treatment plant is one of the best
The Anacortes Wastewater Treatment Plant was among about one-third of Washington facilities selected by Ecology for the annual Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance Award.
“They are protecting water quality every day,” Polly Zehm, deputy director of the state Department of Ecology, said of treatment plant operators. “They deal with everything that you flush or put down the drain. That includes some things you probably shouldn’t be putting down the drain.”
More than 300 wastewater treatment plants in Washington were evaluated, and 110, including Anacortes, were selected for the award. Others awarded in Skagit County were Burlington, La Conner, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley.
Guemes Channel Trail repair begins
Repair work on the Guemes Channel Trail began Monday and is expected to continue through Friday.
Sections of the trail will be closed for repair between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., the Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department reported. The department advises trail users to stay out of the marked work areas for safety. Large trucks will also be on the trail.
The trail was damaged by a storm surge in February. The Parks and Recreation Department was required to obtain permits from the city and state permits before proceeding with the work.
Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said rock and soil will be replaced in the washed out sections, followed by planting of native plants to help stabilize the trail.
Firefighters extinguish brush fire on Cap Sante
Firefighters from Anacortes and Mount Erie fire departments extinguished a brush fire Sunday on northeast Cap Sante near the amphitheater.
Firefighters were assisted by the Swinomish Police Department boat, which sprayed water from offshore, Anacortes Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy said.
Kennedy said the fire burned an area 40 feet by 50 feet, about 250 feet from the nearest structures. Homes “were never threatened,” he said. Firefighters arrived at 5:39 p.m. and had the fire contained in 20-30 minutes and fully extinguished in two hours, he said.
Kennedy said the fire was human caused, but it’s unknown whether it was accidental.
Northwest Youth Services receives funds to help homeless youths
Northwest Youth Services of Skagit and Island counties will receive $410,614 to find housing for young people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.
The funds were awarded by the state Department of Commerce’s Office of Homeless Youth. Some $11 million is being awarded to programs in 30 counties to help young people in need of stable housing.
Join the Anacortes Forest Advisory Board on a hike today
The Anacortes Forest Advisory Board joins the Friends of the Forest Board at 6 p.m. today to hike a section of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands.
The boards usually hike a section of the forest once a year. This year, the boards will hike trail 133 to tour the 2016 fire zone near Little Cranberry Lake, and then proceed to trail 132.
No action will be taken. The hike is open to the public.
The city Forest Advisory Board is made up of five members appointed by the mayor and City Council to help set use policies, recommend an annual budget and provide technical advice to city staff regarding the forest lands.
