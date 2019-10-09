Tsunami siren tests
to be done monthly
Tsunami sirens in Anacortes will now be tested at noon the first Monday of each month.
The sirens were supposed to be tested this week, but there was a power issue to one of the poles, said Hans Kahl, interim director of Skagit County Department of Emergency Management.
The sirens are part of a statewide test of emergency services, Kahl said. When in effect, there will be a 10-second wail, similar to an ambulance or firetruck. In the future, the sirens may be upgraded to include different types of sirens and voice messages, Kahl said.
“We’re working hard to get all these systems in place,” he said.
For text messages and alerts on the status of tests or emergencies, sign up for Code Red at skagit911.com.
Council approves ordinances
making park, ACFL offenses ticketable
The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday making several offenses in Anacortes Community Forest Lands and city parks civil infractions.
The ordinance’s sponsors, council members Ryan Walters and Carolyn Moulton, have said making the offenses — formerly misdemeanors — civil infractions will make the laws more easily enforceable and more manageable. Misdemeanors meant going to court. Now, the offender will receive a ticket and pay a fine.
According to the ordinance:
• Possessing an open container of an intoxicating beverage within the boundaries of the ACFL or any city park, except Washington Park, is a class 2 civil infraction carrying a $125 fine.
• Smoking and vaping in any city park or the ACFL is a class 1 civil infraction carrying a $250 fine.
• Making or maintain a fire or flame of any kind, including a campfire, within the ACFL is a class 1 civil infraction carrying a $250 fine.
• Camping in the ACFL is a class 2 civil infraction carrying a $125 fine.
Signage will be posted.
The council approved the ordinance 6-0, with Councilman Matt Miller absent.
Residents outraged
by deer shootings
The shooting of two deer Oct. 2 in Washington Park sparked outrage from several local residents, one of whom is raising money for a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter or shooters.
Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said the deer were reportedly shot with a bow. One deer was struck in the neck and died at the scene; the other had to be euthanized. The case was turned over to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Floyd said.
Hunting is illegal in Anacortes, and unlawful hunting of big game is also a state gross misdemeanor carrying a fine of $2,000 for each animal killed.
“These deer are tame,” said Jay Lepore, who started a reward fund to catch the culprits. “It breaks my heart to see anything that is innocent and vulnerable taken advantage of this way.”
Boat sinks in Fidalgo Bay;
emergency crew deploys boom
A private yacht sank overnight Oct. 3-4 in shallow water off Seafarers Memorial Park in Anacortes. The cause was not immediately known.
An emergency response crew from National Response Corp., an oil spill response organization, deployed a boom around the site to contain any leaked fuel.
The waters are in state Department of Natural Resources jurisdiction, but the Port of Anacortes — which owns the park and nearby Cap Sante Marina — had been monitoring the boat since it dropped anchor at the end of September or early October, Port Operations Manager John Dumas said Oct. 4. Natural Resources, Department of Ecology and U.S. Coast Guard are the responding agencies.
Dumas said the nearshore bottom is silty and poor for anchorage.
Bellair Charters bus
hits parked vehicles
A Bellair Charters bus struck two parked vehicles on the northbound side of Commercial Avenue near 23rd Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 2.
No one was injured. The parked vehicles were unoccupied and the bus was carrying no passengers, according to the Anacortes Police collision report. The charter bus driver, Leonard L. Eliason, 62, of Mount Vernon, was cited for driving with his wheels off the roadway.
The bus struck the driver’s side mirror of a Toyota Prius, then struck the rear driver’s side of a Dodge Ram 1500, pushing that vehicle’s rear portion onto the sidewalk.
The force of the impact tore the pickup’s rear wheels off the axle and crushed the driver’s side rear quarter panel.
