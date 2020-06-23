There have been no confirmed sightings of Asian giant hornets in Skagit County, but it’s not for lack of looking.
There have been 11 possible sightings reported in Skagit County as of Sunday, according to the state Department of Agriculture’s online hornet sightings map. Based on photos and/or descriptions, state entomologists determined eight of the insects sighted were not Asian giant hornets; a decision hadn’t been made as of Sunday on the others.
Among the false alarms was one seen June 5 on Sinclair Island after it reportedly landed on someone’s face. It turned out to be a harmless Cimbex elm sawfly, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Recent sightings still being processed include one on Swinomish Reservation and another in Sedro-Woolley on June 19, and one in Mount Vernon on June 20.
There have been positive sightings in Northwest Washington: June 6 in Bellingham, May 27 in Custer, Dec. 8 and Oct. 30 near Ferndale, and Sept. 30 near Blaine. There were three positive sightings in British Columbia since last September.
The confirmed sightings have agriculture officials on guard against the world’s largest hornet, which is a predator of honey bees and other insects. A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive within hours, according to the state Agriculture Department.
The hornet will attack a human if it feels threatened. Multiple stings by several hornets can be fatal, state agriculture officials say.
Parks departments, agriculturalists and beekeepers have set hornet traps in Anacortes and on Fidalgo Island to keep the hornets from establishing here.
Agriculture officials encourage residents to report possible sightings.
“We’d rather have someone report what turns out to be a yellow jacket than not report what is an Asian giant hornet,” ag spokeswoman Karla Salp has said.
Sightings can be reported to PestProgram@agr.wa.gov or 800-443-6684. Include name and contact information, date and location of the sighting, a description and photograph of the hornet or damage, and the direction it flew away.
According to the ag department: The Asian giant hornet is 1.5 to 2 inches in length, with an orange/yellow head, prominent eyes, a black and yellow striped abdomen, and a stinger that is longer than a bee’s. Asian giant hornets nest in the ground; do not try to eradicate a nest, ag officials warn.
