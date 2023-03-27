Skagit County and the workers on the Guemes Island ferry are still unable to agree to terms for a new contract.
The most recent contract between the county and the IBU (Inlandboatmen’s Union, Puget Sound Region), expired in Dec. 31, 2021.
As negotiations continue, the crew continues to operate under that previous contract, county spokesperson Danica Sessions said in an email.
The union rejected a county offer in February that they said was unfair.
"The county recently requested that the parties mediate the remaining issues between them," Sessions said in an email. "The IBU has declined the County’s request for mediation. Specific terms of any proposed contract are part of the bargaining process and the County remains willing to bargain and continue to meet with the IBU to discuss the outstanding issues until the process is finished."
The decision to reject mediation was unanimously rejected, according to a press release from IBU representatives.
As part of previous negotiations, workers were offered a 2% wage increase for 2023 and 2024, although other county departments saw raises of 3%, Richard Walker, the union steward for the Guemes Island Ferry crew, said in the press release.
The wage increases for ferry workers are not keeping up with cost of living increases, he said.
"The starting wage has increased $2.95 in 14 years, according to past contracts," the release states.
Crew members contend that is not fair.
“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to recruit and retain deckhands, and those we do recruit live farther away where housing is more affordable,” Capt. Guy Mitchell, a member of the ferry contract negotiation team, said in the release.
The press release lists costs the county has taken on, including paying a consultant to assistant in contract negotiations, adding a ferry operations supervisor position (who later resigned) and an unused electronic reader board.
