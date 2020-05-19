The City of Anacortes is making changes to its garbage pickup on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.
City crews will collect trash from both Monday and Tuesday customers on Tuesday, May 26. Extra garbage must be placed in city prepaid bags.
Waste Management will follow the same schedule for recycling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.