Strandberg Construction is still awaiting state and federal permits that will clear the way for demolition of the old Matheson Fisheries codfish processing plant at Fifth Street and K Avenue.
The company reported March 8 that it had no update on permit applications it submitted to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Ecology. Once those permits are received, Strandberg can then request a demolition permit from the City of Anacortes.
The building dates to 1891, when codfish schooner captain J.A. Matheson of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, relocated here and built a salting, drying, curing and packing house. It was first codfish processing plant north of San Francisco.
Today, the now-vacant building is sagging, its collapse hastened by winter’s wind and snow. Strandberg installed a security fence around the property in November to keep people out.
Matheson’s descendants sold the old processing plant, land and tidelands in 2008 to Jerrel C. Barto, a Southern California oil company owner and land developer who that year also bought Rosario Resort on Orcas Island. His contractor, Nels Strandberg, said in November that Barto would like to build four condominiums on the site. It is zoned light manufacturing. Condos are normally allowed in a light manufacturing zone with a conditional-use permit — unless the property is along the shoreline, where regulations are more restrictive.
City Planning Director Don Measamer said condos would not be allowed on the site under existing shoreline development rules.
The city is updating its Shoreline Master Program, and Strandberg hopes the regulations will allow condominium construction there. Any use under current shoreline regulations “would have to be light manufacturing with a shoreline component,” Strandberg said.
The site comprises about an acre of uplands and 15,600 square feet of tidelands wedged between Anchor Cove Marina and Trident Seafoods.
The site is “squeezed geographically,” Strandberg said at the time. “We’re on the waterfront, but practical, light manufacturing use of the waterfront is next to impossible.”
