Nonprofit leaders and community members are asking the Port of Anacortes to consider keeping its Transit Shed available as a venue, at least for now.
The port’s Board of Commissioners heard information about the history of the Transit Shed as an event space, about state COVID-19 regulations and about what the future may hold at its meeting Thursday, April 15. Over the next several meetings, the board plans to make the decision on whether it will open the venue back up for events as state health regulations allow or of it will keep the Transit Shed in use as it was originally intended.
Multiple people spoke during the public comment of the meeting, urging the board to keep options open for nonprofits, many of whom hold large fundraisers at the location every year.
The use of the Transit Shed by groups comes down to two things, Port Executive Director Dan Worra said at the meeting.
The first is COVID-19 and what regulations may look like. The Port of Anacortes won’t allow public use of its facilities for events until it gets the complete all-clear from the state’s health department, Worra said. The staff isn’t there to try to police events and make sure people are following event guidelines such as masking and distancing, he said. The Port of Anacortes does not need to be liable for people who may be breaking the rules.
So port staff is continually looking at event guidance, but there is no indication of when regulations may open up, he said. There is a chance that events of any great size wouldn’t be available until late this year, he said.
The second consideration is to go forward with the longstanding plan to turn the Transit Shed back to “its original and intended purpose, to support marine and industrial activities,” Worra said.
For a number of years, the commission has talked about the highest and best use of the Transit Shed, Worra said. That’s why the port started talking about a new community event center. The port has been working on an event for that center for some time, Worra said.
Commissioners opened up the Transit Shed to limited events in the late 1990s and opened it up to more events in 2008. Since then, it has talked about moving events elsewhere and using the Transit Shed as it is currently being used during the pandemic — as a shed for support of the marine industry that uses the Port of Anacortes.
Brenda Ramsdell with the Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition said she understands that the Transit Shed will not always be for events, but closing it without offering an alternative means groups will scramble for venues that just don’t exist yet.
Previous discussions indicated that commissioners would not close off the Transit Shed to events until a community event center was finished, she said.
““The Transit Shed really brings our community together and supports the community in so many ways,” Ramsdell said.
Tim Garrison with the Anacortes Rotary Club said large events may force nonprofit groups to leave the community to host fundraisers. That would take away the feeling of Anacortes groups raising money in Anacortes for the people of Anacortes, he said.
“If we can keep it local, it’s good for this community,” he said. “I respect that you want to have a working waterfront, but we don’t have other options in town.”
Michael McClintock said that in the four years he has been in Anacortes, he has attended more than 20 events at the Transit Shed. It’s a community staple, and the community gathering space could be essential for the healing of the community after the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
His wife, Marta McClintock, the executive director of the Anacortes Schools Foundation, also spoke.
“The Transit Shed is the heart of this community,” she said. “It is so critical to so many nonprofits. It’s unique and fabulous, and groups have raised 100s of thousands of dollars there.”
She said she understands where the port is coming from and that a new event center would certainly help alleviate concerns, but she commissioners to consider a phased-out approach to the Transit Shed to give nonprofits time to find other options.
During the meeting, Port Executive Assistant Jennifer Tottenham read two written comments out loud.
Rita James, who works with the Anacortes Arts Festival, urged the commissioners to delay the closure while the community transitions to the new normal of a world living through pandemic.
“People love gathering at the Transit Shed,” she wrote. “Right now, we need to have some things stay the same as everything else is changing.”
Stephanie Hamilton, the former director of the Chamber of Commerce, wrote about how much she supports good, living-wage jobs for the people of Anacortes. She thinks expanding the working waterfront with marine use of the Transit Shed would do that, but said now is not the time.
This community relies heavily on the Transit Shed, and there should be a transition period, she wrote.
The commissioners thanked everyone for attending and sharing their thoughts.These decisions can feel like they are made in a vacuum if people don’t speak up, Commissioner Ken Goodwin said.
Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said it will take more research and community input before a decision.
The next Port of Anacortes meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, online.
