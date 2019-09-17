Northern Marine yacht company is under new ownership after 24 years in Anacortes.
Seattle Yachts purchased the company, it was announced on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Seattle Yachts, a boat dealer and brokerage firm, now has the rights to the Northern Marine’s brand, tooling, intellectual property and the shipyard on R Avenue, according to a press release from Seattle Yachts.
This is the latest acquisition in a series of rapid expansion for Seattle Yachts, which last month was appointed the Hampton Yachts dealer for the east coast, the release said.
Managing partner of Seattle Yachts and Anacortes local Peter Whiting said the company will be maintaining the staff from Northern Marine.
“That’s part of why we had interest. We’ve known these people for many years,” he told the Anacortes American.
Whiting said Northern Marine had been moving slowly, and the new ownership plans to “ramp things up” and increase the staff in the boatyard.
“We’re excited to be promoting boat building in the U.S.,” he said. “Specifically in Skagit County, and even more specifically in Anacortes.”
