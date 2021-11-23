Nov. 2 General Election results finalized Nov 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Skagit County Auditor’s Office certified the Nov. 2 election results for Skagit County election Tuesday afternoon.Almost 42% of Skagit County registered voters voted in this election.The results of Anacortes-area elections are: • Anacortes Mayor: Matt Miller (4,290 votes), Ryan Walters (4,091 votes)• City Council Position 4: Amanda Hubik (4,148), Jeff Graf (3,619)• City Council Position 5: Bruce McDougall (4,398), Sara Holahan (2,965)• City Council Position 6: Carolyn Moulton (5,123)• City Council Position 7: Anthony Young (4,626)• Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Proposition No. 1, Maintenance and Operation Levy: Passed (6,648 yes votes, 3,172 no votes)• Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commissioner Position 3: Christine Mathes (4,798), James Mitchell (1,479)• Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center Commissioner Position 5: Andrew Olson (5,179)• Anacortes School District Director Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle (5,927), Celese Stevens (3,903)• Anacortes School District Director Position 2: Diana Farnsworth (5,694), Erik Schorr (4,156)• Hospital District 2 (Island Hospital) Commissioner Position 2: Warren Tessler (5,986)• Hospital District 2 (Island Hospital) Commissioner Position 3: Paul Maughan (5,871)• Port of Anacortes Commissioner Position 1: Jon Ronngren (6,751), write-in candidate Mary LaFleur (7,775)• Port of Anacortes Commissioner Position 2: Jon Petrich (7,168)• Port of Anacortes Commissioner Position 5: Kathy Pittis (9,022), Doug Pratt (1,119)• Fire District 11 Commissioner Position 3: Mark Tibbles (891)• Fire District 13 Commissioner Position 2: John Doyle (1,095), Eric Day (248)• Fire District 17 Commissioner Position 2: David Wertheimer (286)• Fire District 17 Commissioner Position 3: Dave Margeson (252)• Cemetery District 2 Commissioner Position 1: John Pinquoch (1,009)• Cemetery District 3 Commissioner Position 3: Adam Veal (309) More from this section Southern Resident orca recovery effort gets help from grants Posted: 6 p.m. Anacortes gets fourth ferry back; leaders talk about service disruptions Posted: 5:20 p.m. Police Blotter: Sleeping driver, a bar fight and video of a lawnmower thief | Nov. 23, 2021 Posted: 5 p.m. Skagit County election results certified Posted: 5 p.m. Swinomish tribe may get action in latest push salmon habitat restoration Posted: 4:55 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commissioner Anacortes Politics Skagit County Election Result Fidalgo Pool Cemetery Hospital Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Skagit's Best 2019 Is Here! Congratulations to the Best of Anacortes 2021! See the full list here COVID-19 Updates Anacortes American
