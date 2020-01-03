An Oak Harbor man was killed early today in a two-car collision on Highway 20 at Deception Road, east of Pass Lake.

Washington State Patrol identified the deceased as Jaushon A. Clay-Garner, 19. The cause of the collision was under investigation this morning, state patrol reported.

The collision occurred at about 2:42 a.m. Clay-Garner was driving north on Highway 20 when his sedan crossed the centerline and struck a southbound vehicle on the passenger side, the state patrol reported. Clay-Garner was declared dead at the scene.

The collision occurred at a curve. The speed limit is 40 mph.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Kalamazoo, Michigan, was not injured. His passenger, a 24-year-old man from Loudonville, New York, was taken to WhidbeyHealth Medical Center for treatment of injuries. The injuries were believed to be non life-threatening, state patrol spokeswoman Trooper Heather Axtman said.

