Officers take on new positions at Anacortes Police Department

One new staff member and promotions of three police officers at the Anacortes Police Department were made official at a swearing-in ceremony at Anacortes City Hall on Monday, June 6. From left are Community Service Officer Brent Lindquist, Police Chief Dave Floyd, Cpl. Michael Scheepers, Sgt. Robert Leet, Capt. Chad Pruiett and Mayor Matt Miller.
Three Anacortes Police Department officers were sworn in to their newly promoted roles, and one new officer was officially added to the team during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Police Chief Dave Floyd introduced each police officer, and Mayor Matt Miller led the swearing-in ceremony.
First was Brent Lindquist, who started in December as community service officer after working as a journalist in Whatcom County.
Chad Pruiett, Robert Leetz and Michael Scheepers all had been recently promoted to new roles.
Pruiett was sworn in as captain. He now runs the investigation division and is in charge of accreditation, training and professional standards for the entire department.
Pruiett joined the department in August 1999 and served as a patrol officer, marine patrol officer, bike patrol officer, field training officer, field training coordinator and patrol sergeant. He has served two terms as vice president of the police department guild.
Leetz was sworn in as sergeant. He was hired in 2007 and served as a patrol officer, field training officer, emergency vehicle operations instructor and detective. He was promoted to corporal in 2015 and has served as patrol and detective corporal. He has also served as a guild president for two terms.
Michael Scheepers was sworn in as a corporal. He will serve as the police services guild vice president.
Scheepers served in the National Guard before he was hired by the Anacortes Police Department in April 2014. He served as a patrol officer, emergency vehicle operations instructor and field training officer before this promotion.
