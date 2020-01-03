The 40th District should get a new state representative on Monday.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners, San Juan County Council and Whatcom County Council will meet jointly at 1 p.m. Monday in Mount Vernon to appoint a member of the state House to finish the term of Jeff Morris.
Morris resigned effective Jan. 6 to focus on his job as a director of a global smart-tech company. The term expires Dec. 31.
The open meeting will take place in the Skagit County Commissioners’ Hearing Room, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.
Democratic Party precinct committee officers from the 40th District nominated Alex Ramel, Michael Lilliquist and Marco Morales for consideration. Each will have 10 minutes to answer questions from the commissioners and council members, according to an agenda posted online. The officials may go into executive session to review each candidates’ qualifications, then will reconvene in public session to vote on the appointment.
The appointee will be sworn in by a District Court judge.
House members are elected to two-year terms and are paid $42,106 per year plus per diem. Representatives introduce and vote on bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees. There are 98 representatives; currently, 57 are Democrats and 41 are Republicans.
The appointment will come just in time for the 2020 legislative session, which begins Jan. 13.
Ramel of Bellingham is field director for Stand.earth, an environmental protection organization. He was the Democratic precinct committee officers' top choice. He ran for the 40th District state House in 2018 and formerly led the Kulshan Community Land Trust.
During his campaign in 2018, Ramel ran on a platform of climate change, affordable housing, healthcare for all, fully funded schools, equal pay for women and gun violence prevention — issues that are still at the forefront for him, he told the Anacortes American.
Lilliquist is a Bellingham City Council member who wrote on his council bio that he has worked to “preserve our quality of life by balancing our man-made and natural environments in a way that works in the long run;” long-range fiscal planning, budget transparency and tax equity; and growth that is planned so that it “respects local character and avoids sprawling development.”
Morales is a migrant education specialist with the Mount Vernon School District and president of the Indigenous Studies Foundation. He said he wants to find solutions to climate change, protect and create jobs as the region’s oil industries transition into green energy development and build engagement between the state and the region’s tribal governments.
