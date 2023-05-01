More outcry is coming from an announcement earlier this year that Washington State Ferries does not plan to reinstate travel to Sidney, B.C., until at least 2030.
Officials from Sidney recently reached out to Gov. Jay Inslee to ask for help.
In a letter from mid-April, Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith asked the governor to resume international ferry service "as soon as possible."
"This ferry service is a significant contributor to our regional economy; it also plays an invaluable role in facilitating cultural preservation and connection among Coast Salish people on both sides of the border," he wrote. "The Sidney-Anacortes ferry route is steeped in historical significance. lt began more than a century ago in 1922 and has operated out to the current Sidney Ferry Terminal for approximately 63 years. The communities of Sidney and Anacortes are officially Sister Cities with active volunteer associations that strengthen this longstanding relationship and pursue tourism and economic development opportunities."
This hiatus will cause damage to economies and cultural connections, he wrote.
It isn't just Sidney that sees those negative impacts, he said. The flow of travel is halted to all of Vancouver Island, including in Victoria, he said. It also hits the Indigenous people attempting to share culture and connections with tribes in the San Juan Islands and Anacortes, the letter states.
"While the international border creates a barrier through the traditional territory of Coast Salish people, for decades Washington State Ferries has helped bridge this gap," the letter reads. "The ferry makes it feasible for Samish and W̱SÁNEĆ people to attend ceremonies, maintain relationships, access work opportunities, and practice their culture together. Reinstating this ferry route in a timely manner is an achievable way Washington State can support the wellbeing of Coast Salish people and their cultural preservation efforts."
Paul Nursey, the CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, also wrote a letter to Inslee about the ferry route.
Tourism in the greater Victoria area is a $1.2 billion industry, he said. The ferry route from Anacortes brings a large number of people to the area and contributes to that tourism industry in a big way, he said.
"The ferry most recently operated in 2019 and at that time it transported approximately 136,000 passengers," Nursey wrote. "With the return of a strong visitor economy after the impacts of Covid-l-9, and with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon, we would anticipate a strong consumer desire for this ferry route, both leaving from and arriving to Greater Victoria. Outside of the direct economic benefits of the Sidney-Anacortes ferry route, there are social and relational benefits of this historic ferry route."
This route brings a lot of importance, he wrote.
"We strongly believe that the re-establishment of passenger ferry service between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes is crucial to maintaining and growing the tourism industry in Greater Victoria," Nursey wrote.
"Therefore, we urge you to support this initiative, which will bring social, relational, and economic benefits."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.