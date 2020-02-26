Standing behind glass windows, students watch cameras move, speaking into microphones and directing their on-air talent as the Anacortes digital media class presents its weekly live news segment “The Rock.”
The studio, much like its professional counterparts, has multiple cameras, lights and a backdrop that changes color with a few computer key strokes.
Down the hall, the choir and band classes fill their new spaces, with enough room for students to sit comfortably with the added benefit of something teacher Carole Leander said she hasn’t seen during class in a long time — daylight.
Across the way sits the renovated Brodniak Hall, ready for the upcoming performance of the drama club’s musical “Band Geeks,” its first in two years.
The final phase of the Anacortes High Construction project, a wing that houses music, drama and career and technical classes, is now open to students, almost a year later than planned.
“The kids are in there, and they are using these new spaces,” Superintendent Mark Wenzel said.
The project, in the works since 2014, has reached “substantial completion,” according to project manager Marc Estvolt. Most of the work is done, though contractors will be on site for the next few months, finishing up smaller details, Estvolt said.
“It’s an exhaustive process,” he said.
Hydroseeding is going on this week, with landscaping to come in the new few weeks.
Delays and finances
Project planning began in 2014, and the next year, voters passed a bond to help fund the roughly $87 million project.
The first part, at Rice Field, was the construction of the new Seahawks stadium, which opened in fall 2016. The second part — the east building with student classrooms, the library, the commons and administrative space — opened in time for the 2018-19 school year.
The third phase, which included renovation of Brodniak Hall and the gym, is when the trouble began.
School staff and construction crews knew it would be the most difficult, Wenzel said. They just didn’t know how difficult.
That final phase was set to be finished in early spring 2019, but hit three major delays. Then students should have been in the building by August, but the project was pushed back again and again. It finally was completed this February.
Delays came in the form of asbestos and pieces of old buildings buried underneath the one crews were knocking down, Estvolt said. Work stopped completely several times to allow for asbestos removal.
The district surveyed the land prior to the project starting, to detect any unstable soil or hidden things underground, he said. Geotechnical crews came in and drilled down 20-100 feet in 21 places around the property and found nothing to suggest major issues.
The problems, though, were found later under the footprint of the existing building, such as concrete and metal tanks, Estvolt said.
“We found foundations that had been abandoned and previous buildings that have been on the site that were demolished and then covered up,” he said.
Delays pushed the project through two winters. That meant two snowstorms and other severe weather that halted construction.
Another delay came with Brodniak Hall, originally built in 1976. Changes to the original design hadn’t been recorded, and some things had to be brought up to code, Estvolt said. That meant some minor updates became more complex.
Extra issues and more time also meant added expense. FORMA Construction and the School District worked on a contingency fund, which helped cover much of those costs.
The district also invested money from the original bond with a state program, district Finance Director Dave Cram said. Using the state investment pool meant bringing in about $1.8 million in interest during the life of the bond. With some state matching funds, that’s almost $3 million more, he said.
That money will go toward cost of delays.
The district is working to make sure it stays within those budget constraints, Wenzel said. The change order process runs a few months behind construction itself, so change orders are still being processed.
The district is scrutinizing each one, he said.
“We are doing everything we can to stay on budget and make those dollars work,” Wenzel said.
District officials made some plan cutbacks in 2016 to help the project stay within budget. Plans haven’t changed since then, and no more cuts were made, he said.
“All the equipment we said we would get, we are getting,” Wenzel said.
Getting the building right was more important than finishing the project on time, he said.
Broadcast, theater and music
The broadcast team in the digital media class is enjoying an upgrade from the space they’ve used for the past couple years, which was the hallway outside of teacher Jim Thompson’s classroom.
“We would be broadcasting, and students would get out of class and you could hear them,” student Elijah Huerta said.
It’s easier to do the job now, junior Lauren McClintock said. She served as an anchor during last week’s broadcast. The show, available online, shows an in-depth look at the school’s broadcast space.
Features include soundproofed control booths (not like the closet used at the old high school) and a top-of-the-line studio space.
In addition to the once-a-week live show, the class creates indie film segments and a robust Broadcast Club broadcasts games, concerts and other events live on the club’s YouTube channel.
It soon will start recording the Anacortes Music Project’s The NeXt Show, a monthly live show with area musicians.
The drama club is in its new theater and getting used to how shiny and new it is.
“It doesn’t have the same character,” senior Max Hanesworth said, while chatting with his friends about parts of the old theater that were off, like old staircases that didn’t quite line up right. “This is what people in the ’70s must have felt when Brodniak was built.”
That being said, there’s a lot to love in the new space, he said. It’s also great to be back in the theater space at all, after having to perform in alternative spots such as at Anacortes Community Theater, Island View Elementary School and in the high school commons space. Performances had to be smaller, so the group skipped its musical last year because of it. That led to a loss of revenue and budget cuts for other productions this year, teacher Scott Burnett said.
In the band and choir rooms, things are definitely brighter.
“I have daylight in my room,” Leander said, looking at the large windows that line one wall.
Band teacher Chris Dyel also noted the windows.
“I get to listen to music and have the best view in the school,” he said, looking out over the football field, to the wooded area and Guemes Channel waters beyond.
There’s also more room, so no matter the size of the band, students can sit as they need to and have enough room between their chairs to properly play their instruments.
Practice rooms give students the chance to practice their pieces.
Recording equipment allows the teachers to record the sound and play it back right away, Leander said.
Career and technical classrooms
Not all of the equipment in the metals and robotics classrooms was ready Feb. 3 when students started using the building, Estvolt said. Some of it takes longer to set up and goes through more in terms of inspections and safety testing.
Still, students should be in the fully functional space in the next couple of weeks, he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.