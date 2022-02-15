As the state moves toward changes in the current mask regulations across the state, area organizations like Island Health and the Anacortes School District are doing what they can to keep up with safety protocols.
Mask mandates are ending for large outdoor events ends this Friday.
Gov. Jay Inslee said last week in a press conference that while COVID-19 hospitalizations and case counts remain high, the trends show that the state is at a turning point in the pandemic.
Inslee said his office is also having conversations about removing indoor mask mandates, putting the control in the hands of local health departments and to each business owner for their own business.
A decision is expected this week, according to Inslee’s office.
“For the millions of Washingtonians who have quietly been doing all the right things these past two years to protect themselves, their families and their communities, thank you,” Inslee said in a statement. “You have helped save lives. We will continue to move forward carefully and cautiously, together.”
In Anacortes, Island Health administrators continue to see a declining number of both positive cases and the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, CEO Elise Cutter said.
There have been no new COVID-19 deaths at the hospital in the past six weeks, but that doesn’t mean there’s no danger.
“We are unfortunately seeing some very sick people hospitalized with COVID,” she said.
Monday, there were three people in-house being treated for COVID-19. That’s down from four or five each day last week, but still higher than the hospital had seen before this surge.
The hospital saw 12 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19 between Feb. 7 and Feb. 14.
If trends continue and numbers follow projections for both the county and the state, the numbers should keep declining, Cutter said.
The walk-in clinic numbers have declined, as have the COVID-19 patients in the emergency department.
The same is true across Skagit County, which had 549 new cases for the five days running Feb. 6-10, according to the state Department of Health.
That is 10 fewer than the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period. The slight drop comes after three weeks of fairly significant drops.
Skagit County had 1,159 new cases Jan. 9-13, 1,051 new cases Jan. 16-20 and 952 new cases Jan. 23-27.
The 549 new cases was the lowest for Skagit County since 367 were recorded Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.
From Feb. 6-10, the county reported one new COVID-19 death and 19 new hospitalizations.
The county’s total throughout the pandemic has reached 178 COVID-19 deaths and 1,040 hospitalizations as of Feb. 10.
Community members are showing their appreciation for hospital personnel, Island Health spokesperson Laura Moroney said. The First Baptist Church of Anacortes bought lunch for the inpatient nursing teams Monday, along with cards.
The state mandate that banned nonessential surgical procedures remains in effect until Thursday, but Inslee has said he will not extend it, Cutter said.
According to Moroney, the number of inpatient surgical procedures has been limited to about two a day, down from a typical six to eight per day.
That means that about 60% of the hospital’s surgical volumes have been delayed, “creating a significant backlog of patients awaiting a procedure,” Moroney said in an email.
Cutter said the staff also is waiting to hear if there will be changes to statewide mask policies this week, as expected.
The Anacortes School District awaits word on that, as well.
Last week, state Superintendent Chris Reykdal asked Inslee to consider removing the mask mandate for students.
“With high immunity rates and our ability to carry out rapid antigen tests with nearly every school district participating in our state’s COVID-19 testing program, the time is now to rebalance the health and educational benefits of masking in our schools,” he said in a statement.
He wrote that he thinks the decision should lie with the local health officials.
“When there was limited or no access to vaccines or rapid tests and rates of hospitalizations and mortalities were high, mandatory face coverings were an essential part of the larger community mitigation strategy – masks worked,” he wrote. “However, universal masking impacted the learning environment.”
Reykdal said he still expects schools to continue to have access to rapid tests on-site to address symptomatic students, staff and close contacts. Anyone who tests positive would still need to isolate until symptoms subside, he wrote.
“Current laws empower local health officials to assess health and safety risks and determine local strategies,” he wrote in the statement. “Given the varied vaccination rates and adherence to other mitigation strategies across the regions in our state, it is time to return decision-making to local health officials. In some cases, local health officials may require temporary returns to masking or other mitigation strategies if cases spike or if a new variant poses elevated risks.”
In Anacortes, the district is focused on continuing to grow its Test to Stay Program. The program allows for students and staff who have a close contact, but no symptoms, to take a rapid test at school and stay if it is negative, then test again in five days.
The tests currently are only available to those students and staff that are unvaccinated, Superintendent Justin Irish said. The tests are provided by the state, not purchased by the district, and are in limited supply. The district has no money budgeted to buy more tests, so limits will remain unless the state buys more, Irish said.
“We are focusing on making sure our students and staff can stay in school,” he said.
That’s going to stay the focus as the district waits to hear what kinds of changes to protocols and rules may be coming, Irish said.
