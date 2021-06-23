Capt. James A. Matheson’s codfish salting, drying, curing and packing house at Fifth Street and H Avenue was the first codfish processing plant north of San Francisco. It was built in 1891, and schooners regularly arrived here from the Bering Sea, their holds filled with Alaska cod. Anacortes became a city that year, its economy built on lumber, farming, fishing and fish processing.
Now collapsing under the weight of the years and the elements, the old building is surrounded by a chain-link security fence. It will soon be demolished, likely in August, according to city Planning Director Don Measamer.
A proposal to build four condominiums on the site has been abandoned. The site is zoned light manufacturing. Condos are normally allowed in a light manufacturing zone with a conditional-use permit — unless the property is along the shoreline, where regulations are more restrictive. The city’s Shoreline Master Program requires that any development on the site be light manufacturing with a shoreline component. Property owner Jerrel Barto and his developer, Nels Strandberg of Strandberg Construction, now propose a small commercial building.
It will be the third historic local structure in six months to be relegated to memory. The former Pilgrim Community Church building on 28th Street and Commercial Avenue, built in 1926, was demolished earlier this month. Site owner Kelli Lang proposes offices and apartments there. In December, a three-story house at 3903 H Ave. — built in 1885 and believed to be the oldest structure in Anacortes — was destroyed by fire.
Permit requirements
Getting a city permit to demolish the old Matheson Fisheries building first required permits from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The building has asbestos ceiling tiles that will require special disposal, according to the project file on the city’s website. Old pilings will be removed. If they can’t be removed, they will be cut below the mudline and capped. Silt fences will be installed and a boom will be placed waterward of the building during demolition to capture floating debris. Some 2,640 square feet of shoreline vegetation will be planted and the site seeded to prevent erosion.
State Fish and Wildlife and the Army Corps of Engineers determined the project was “not likely to adversely affect” species on or near the site, among them rockfish, chinook salmon, Dungeness crab, pandalid shrimp, pinto abalone and the Yuma myotis bat.
City’s first processor
Matheson, owner and master of a codfish schooner who hailed from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, bought the property on Fifth and H the Oregon Improvement Co. and in September 1891 began construction on a wharf and codfish packaging plant. His schooner, Lizzie Colby, arrived the following month from the Bering Sea with its holds full of cod.
Matheson’s grandson, Warren Gilbert, said in a 2008 interview that the fishermen would filet and salt the fish onboard the schooner. When full, it would return to Anacortes where the fish were portioned into one-pound sections and packaged.
The J.A. Matheson Codfish Salting, Drying, Curing and Packing House began shipping packaged cod to Hawaii in 1893, according to the Anacortes American archives. By 1922, 10 more canneries and curing plants would be working along Guemes Channel, according to a 2011 essay on HistoryLink.org. But Matheson’s processing plant was the first.
Apex Fish Co., which operated a neighboring cannery, bought Matheson’s packing house in 1914 to become — according to that company’s boast at the time — the second-largest fish processing business in the world. The following year, however, Matheson reentered the industry, leasing and ultimately buying his old property back from Apex. His two schooners returned from the Bering Sea that year with a combined 395,800 fish, more than half the Anacortes codfish fleet’s catch for the season, the Anacortes American reported.
Matheson used his profits to build a home and invest in various local ventures. He bought a block of commercial buildings on P Avenue (now Commercial Avenue), started a local mining company and, with Anacortes American founder Douglas Allmond, founded the city’s first water company. He also bought and improved a hotel at the foot of Commercial Avenue, according to stories in the Anacortes American archives.
Matheson died in 1938 at age 89. His codfish packing house remained unoccupied until 1970, when his grandson rented it to a succession of seafood processors who dried and packed eels and sea cucumbers. The family sold the site and 15,713 square feet of tidelands in 2008 to Barto, a Southern California oil company owner and land developer, who that year also bought Rosario Resort on Orcas Island.
Meanwhile, Matheson’s presence can still be seen in Anacortes. His Victorian home at 1201 Fifth St. is on the Anacortes Walking Tour. The Matheson Building at Eighth Street and Commercial Avenue is home to Buer’s Florals, Thrifty Kitty, Island Styles and other businesses. And Matheson’s descendants still own 316 Pine St. in Mount Vernon, which Matheson purchased in 1922; the building was home to Skagit County’s first courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.