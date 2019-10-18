The Anacortes Housing Authority believes it will cost at least $7 million to restore the Olson Building and convert its upper floors into affordable apartments, maintaining street-level commercial space, as it did the New Wilson Hotel down the street.
Housing Authority Executive Director Brian Clark said the effort may have just gotten a big boost.
The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation placed the Olson Building and the Marine Supply & Hardware building on the state’s list of Most Endangered Places. The two buildings are listed together as the Marine Supply Block.
The designation “will definitely help shine some light on the project to allow us to start looking for additional dollars,” Clark said.
Clark said the Housing Authority will issue a request for proposals this winter and then pursue funding from tax credits — affordable-rental investments made by taxpayers in exchange for a reduction in their income tax liabilities — as well as local dollars and conventional financing.
The “Most Endangered” designation will be an important addition to applications for funding, he said.
Building at risk
The “Most Endangered” designation helps raise awareness that the building is at risk, said Anacortes Museum Curator Elaine Walker.
The Olson and Marine Hardware buildings are fragile, she said. “Their existence, as they are, is precarious.”
The Marine Supply & Hardware building is owned by the Port of Anacortes. According to the trust’s website, Marine Supply & Hardware was founded as the Anacortes Junk Co. in 1916 by Mike Demopoulos and once occupied all three buildings of the 200 block of Commercial Avenue. It first occupied a former livery stable, then expanded in 1924 into the current Marine Supply & Hardware building. Demopoulos purchased the Olson Building in 1937.
“Housed in these three buildings for decades, the business was an integral part of the marine economy of Anacortes,” the trust wrote. “Recently, the Olson Building’s ground floor has been retail space for local businesses, and the Marine Supply & Hardware Building, which contains a variety of marine paraphernalia and antiques, has become a de facto museum of sorts and a visitor attraction in Anacortes.”
The Port of Anacortes purchased the Marine Supply Block in 2014. The port demolished two small houses and the former livery stable on Third Street earlier this year, converting the site into an outdoor storage area for its maritime lessees. The port transferred the Olson Building to the Housing Authority earlier this year.
There is conflicting information regarding the building’s age. A sign on the front says “Olson Building 1891,” and the Skagit County Assessor’s online database lists that as its originating year. However, according to the Anacortes Historical Museum, Alfred Olson didn’t arrive in Anacortes until 1895 and didn’t purchase the building until 1900. A plaque placed on the building on the Commercial Avenue side by the Anacortes Historic Preservation Board puts the building’s year of construction in 1902. That date may relate to reconstruction that took place after a fire reportedly destroyed the entire block on Aug. 2 of that year.
“A single-story brick structure occupied only half of the current footprint (on the south side) before expanding up a floor and northward in 1907,” according to the Preservation Board. “The first floor housed the Skagit Saloon and Cafe, Skagit Home/Crouder’s Pool Hall, Skipper’s Tavern, and storage for Marine Supply and Hardware. The second floor had a few lodging rooms.”
Early stories in the Anacortes American tell of various businesses that called the Olson Building home: in 1903, Delmonico Oyster House; in 1908, a circulation office for the Bellingham Herald; in the 1910s, the Skagit Saloon; and in 1920, the Mount Baker Cafe.
Designation alone is not enough to save a building or structure. The Packard House, a waterfront Federal Revival-style home built 1930 in Anacortes for Charles Q. Adams, a great-grandson of President John Quincy Adams, was listed in 2005. It has since been demolished. The South Harbor Park Stack, built in the early 1920s as a part of the Morrison Mill, was listed in 2001. It was demolished after earthquake damage. It was the last remaining stack in Anacortes.
The late artist Bill Mitchell, whose murals adorn the Olson Building’s exterior and tell the story of the building’s uses over the years, argued for preservation the Olson, saying in a March 14, 2018, story in the Anacortes American that the city’s heritage buildings “reflect the early character of this town.”
