Now that warmer weather has arrived for summer, more people are looking to get out on the water.
The Anacortes Waterfront Alliance wants them to be able to do that without any major barriers.
“The model of the (alliance) is to give everyone access to the water,” board President Sol Kohlhaas said.
The alliance offers low-cost rentals of paddleboards and sailboats from its kiosk at Seafarers Memorial Park.
The kiosk is open through the summer and has been open as late as October, weather permitting, he said. On Tuesdays, from 4-7 p.m., rentals are $5 each.
From 4-7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the hourly rates are $20 for either a paddleboard or a dinghy.
Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., is race day at the park. A Waterfront Alliance coach sets up a race course in the bay for participants, alliance Sailing Program Manager Elise Murphy said.
It’s all in good fun because everyone has different boats, so people are really racing against themselves and seeing if their skills improve week to week.
Murphy encourages anyone who has a small sailboat to bring it to the bay and join in. There also are boats to rent.
While many of the race-day sailors are high school students, adults join in, too, Murphy said.
That’s one of the best things about sailing, said Dustin South, the recreation manager with the City of Anacortes. People of all ages can compete with each other, and because of different boats and conditions, they can level the playing field out on the water.
The city partners with the Waterfront Alliance to provide these programs, such as summer sailing classes, because the alliance has the expertise it needs to be able to coach these learning sailors, South said
Sailing is a great way to take advantage of the natural resources in Anacortes, he said.
“We are fortunate enough to live in a community where we’re surrounded by it.”
During the spring and fall, the Waterfront Alliance mostly focuses on its youth sailing program, Murphy said. The alliance partners with the Anacortes School District for the teams.
This fall, for the first time ever, the youth sailing program will have a junior varsity team at the middle school level. Before, the middle school students could practice with the older kids but couldn’t compete in the same North West Interscholastic Sailing Association events.
Now, they can compete against other junior varsity teams and actually get out on the water, Murphy said.
Murphy was on the youth sailing team as a high school student and now coaches it and serves as the sailing program manager.
After going through the program as a student, Murphy kept sailing.
She recently finished up two years sailing the Pacific with her husband.
“We got to see the world from a sailboat, and I want other people to be able to experience that,” she said.
Matt Lytle is another former student who helps out now.
Lytle works as a sales representative with West Marine. Recently, the company was looking to donate a boat, trailer and motor to a program that helps youths. He was able to connect it with the Waterfront Alliance and get the donation, worth about $8,000, to a program that helps kids here in Anacortes.
He has also helped with the program in multiple capacities and served as a guest coach.
Sailing teaches leadership experience and how to deal with adverse situations and also ties young people into the marine community, which looks great on a resume and can lead to help with college or work, Lytle said.
“It’s a cool way to transition from a hobby to life skills,” he said.
During the summer, the high school sailing teams take a break, but many young people and adults keep sailing, Murphy said.
The Waterfront Alliance hosts sailing classes all summer. The four-day classes allow students from ages 8 to adult a way to either learn beginning or immediate sailing, Murphy said.
Between 80 and 90 people will go through those programs this year, she said.
The classes are all booked, but there are private lessons available for anyone who wants to learn how to be on the water, Kohlhaas said.
