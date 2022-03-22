...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West to Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U.
S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters
Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
While COVID-19 cases keep dropping, administrators at Island Health want to make sure the community knows that it doesn’t mean the disease is any less serious.
Island Health saw one new COVID-19 death last week, CEO Elise Cutter said.
The death is Island Health’s first in more than two months. To date, 14 patients have died of COVID-19 at the hospital.
There are two inpatients with COVID-19 currently at the hospital. Four new patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 between Monday, March 14, and Monday, March 21.
Numbers of cases are still down, countywide.
In Anacortes, there were only six new positive cases confirmed between Monday, March 14, and Monday, March 21.
The state Department of Health reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Skagit County for the five days running March 13 through March 17.
That compares with 51 new cases reported for the previous five-day, Sunday-through-Thursday period, and from 80 reported the week before that.
Through March 17, the county has had 197 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The mask mandate was lifted statewide in many locations, though not in healthcare settings, on Monday, March 14. As of this past Monday, Cutter said the hospital hadn’t seen an uptick of cases related to the new rules.
