One of the Bill Mitchell murals is missing.

Someone took the Steve Henery painting from the exterior wall of the Kiwanis Shop at 420 O Ave, according to the Anacortes Museum.

Shop volunteers said they last saw it in late March or early April.

The museum staff asks anyone who has information to contact them at 360-293-1915.

