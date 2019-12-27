By the beginning of the state legislative session Jan. 13, one of these three will represent the 40th District in the state House of Representatives: Michael Lilliquist, a Bellingham City Council member; Marco Morales, a migrant education specialist with the Mount Vernon School District; or Alex Ramel, field director for Stand.earth, an environmental protection organization.
Ramel, a Bellingham resident who ran for the 40th District state House in 2018, was the precinct committee officers’ top choice. The committee officers met to select their nominees Saturday at the Skagit Public Utilities District offices in Mount Vernon.
Next: The appointee will be selected by members of the Skagit County Board of County Commissioners and members of the San Juan and Whatcom county councils. Each of those counties are within the 40th District. The appointee will complete the term being vacated on Jan. 6 by Jeff Morris, who resigned to focus on his job as a director of a global smart-tech company.
Others seeking nomination included Rud Browne, Whatcom County Council member; and Amanda Hubik, Morris’s legislative assistant.
Ramel is former president of the Kulshan Community Land Trust. He ran for state House in 2018 on a platform of climate change, affordable housing, healthcare for all, fully funded schools, equal pay for women and gun violence prevention — issues that are still at the forefront for him, he later told the Anacortes American.
Lilliquist wrote on his council bio that he has worked to “preserve our quality of life by balancing our man-made and natural environments in a way that works in the long run;” long-range fiscal planning, budget transparency and tax equity; and growth that is planned so that it “respects local character and avoids sprawling development.”
Morales is president of the Indigenous Studies Foundation and is a former counselor for Cascades Job Corps and a former teaching assistant at Western Washington University. He told the Anacortes American he wants to find solutions to climate change, protect and create jobs as the region’s oil industries transition into green energy development and build engagement between the state and region’s tribal governments.
House members are elected to two-year terms and are paid $42,106 per year plus per diem. Representatives introduce and vote on bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees. There are 98 representatives; currently, 57 are Democrats and 41 are Republicans.
AG issues new opinion
Members of county councils and county commissions are eligible for appointment to vacancies in the state House and Senate, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson opined Dec. 20.
His opinion contradicts a 1987 attorney general opinion that kept two county officials in the 40th District — one of them Whatcom County Councilman Browne — from being considered for appointment to the state Senate earlier this year. That ruling also threatened to derail Browne’s latest effort to seek appointment to the House.
The latest opinion was issued on the eve of the Democratic precinct committee officers’ meeting. Prosecuting attorneys Randall Gaylord of San Juan and Eric Richey of Whatcom asked for the attorney general to weigh in on the issue.
“Nothing in the Washington Constitution, statutes, or case law precludes sitting county commissioners or councilmembers from being eligible for appointment to vacant state legislative positions (though ethical restrictions would prohibit councilmembers from deliberating or voting in an appointment process in which they were a nominee),” Ferguson wrote. “To the extent our prior opinions inferred such a restriction based on out-of-state authority, we no longer adhere to those opinions because our own courts have never adopted such a restriction and in more recent opinions have strongly favored eligibility for office.”
The state Constitution says in Article II, Section 7 that one must be a citizen of the United States and a qualified voter to serve in the Legislature.
“This provision says nothing about disqualifying persons from office based on their membership in county legislative bodies,” Ferguson wrote. “Nor does Article II, Section 15 indicate that a county legislative body may not consider one of its own members for appointment.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.