Bacterial pollution in streams that flow into Padilla Bay can be controlled by bolstering existing programs, according to a state Department of Ecology plan.
Ecology invites public comment on the plan through Nov. 20. The department will host online community meetings about the plan at 1 and 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ecology’s plan encourages continued and expanded local programs to:
• Provide low-interest homeowner septic system repair loans.
• Promote more pet waste cleanup compliance.
• Incorporate low-impact development into public and private projects.
• Develop bacteria-control practices for livestock owners and growers who apply manure as fertilizer.
Ecology, the Skagit Conservation District and state Department of Agriculture work with dairy farms and other livestock operations, efforts that are part of the plan. Agriculture oversees a nutrient management program for dairy herd manure. The Conservation District works with Ecology to help nondairy livestock owners develop and carry out manure management plans.
Skagit County also offers assistance to homeowners and businesses with on-site septic systems. The county’s educational materials and low-interest loans help septic system owners keep up with maintenance and repairs.
Padilla Bay is a National Estuarine Research Reserve known for its wide tideflats and abundant eelgrass that provides habitat for juvenile salmon and other species. Most of the streams entering Padilla Bay contain high levels of fecal coliform bacteria, according to Ecology; sources include pet and livestock waste, leaking sewers and failing septic systems.
Waters with excessive fecal coliform levels can threaten human health and can prompt state and local health departments to close or restrict shellfish harvesting and public swimming.
