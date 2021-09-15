Opportunities to meet, question candidates
Anacortes mayoral candidate Matt Miller will meet with residents from 10-11 a.m. today, Sept. 15, at the Nonna Luisa Ristorante Parklet. Miller, a member of the City Council, faces fellow Council member Ryan Walters in the Nov. 2 general election for mayor.
Celese Stevens, candidate for Anacortes School Board, Position 1, will meet with residents from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at The Store Grocery. She is one of two candidates for Position 1; the other is Meredith McIlmoyle, executive director of the Anacortes Arts Festival.
Diana Farnsworth, candidate for Anacortes School Board, Position 2, will meet with residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 16, at Pelican Bay Books and Coffeehouse. She and City Council member Bruce McDougall will meet with residents from 10 a.m. to noon at The Madrona Grove during the Anacortes Farmers Market.
Farnsworth, a librarian at the Anacortes Public Library, faces kayaking company owner Erik Schorr in the general election. McDougall faces retired librarian Sara Holahan for Position 5 on the City Council.
Amanda Hubik, candidate for Position 4 on the Anacortes City Council, is meeting with residents for an online coffee chat 9-10 a.m. Mondays through Oct. 25. Interested residents can sign up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEud-yurD8jH9b5d-gmfJWiGOf37SM6e3p8?
Hubik is a member of the Anacortes Housing Authority Commission and a legislative aide to state Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham. She faces Jeff Graf, a retired Navy officer and member of the Anacortes Planning Commission, in the general election.
Important dates for Nov. 2 election
Some important work is scheduled ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.
Ballots will be mailed Sept. 17 to voters who are serving in the military or are overseas, according to the Skagit County Auditor’s Elections office website. Ballot-counting machines will be tested for accuracy at 10 a.m. Sept. 29. Ballots will be mailed to domestic registered voters on Oct. 13.
The deadline to register or update existing registration online and by mail is Oct. 25. The deadline to register or update existing registration in person is 8 p.m. Nov. 2, Election Day.
All ballots must be postmarked or placed in a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Election Day.
The canvassing board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16. The general election results will be certified at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Learn more on candidates’ websites
The following candidates in the Nov. 2 general election have websites and social media accounts where residents can learn more about them, their priorities and their stands on issues.
Mayor of Anacortes: Matt Miller, www.mattmillerforanacortes.com, Ryan Walters, www.ryanwalters.com.
Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, www.graf4council.org; Amanda Hubik, www.amandahubik.com.
Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, www.brucemcdougall.com; Sara Holahan, www.saraholahan.com.
Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, www.meredith4anacortes.com; Celese Stevens, www.celesestevens.com.
Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, www.dianaforschoolboard.com; Erik Schorr, www.erik4schools.com.
— Richard Walker
