Opportunities to meet, question candidates
• Bruce and Jill McDougall and Tor and Alethea Fleming host a meet-and-greet for mayoral candidate Ryan Walters from 3-4:30 Saturday, Oct. 2 at 4315 Orchard Ave.
• Anacortes Port Commission Position 1 write-in candidate Mary LaFleur is hosting a meet and greet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this week in her office: ALT Insurance Group, 819 Commercial Ave., Suite D. She faces Jon Ronngren, a former Anacortes High School principal who is now Mount Vernon School District director of personnel and human resources. Ronngren filed during the candidate filing period so his name will be on the ballot. As a write-in, LaFleur’s name will not appear.
• Amanda Hubik, candidate for Position 4 on the Anacortes City Council, is meeting with residents for an online coffee chat 9-10 a.m. Mondays through Oct. 25. Interested residents can sign up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEud-yurD8jH9b5d-gmfJWiGOf37SM6e3p8?
Hubik, a member of the Anacortes Housing Commission, faces Planning Commissioner Jeff Graf in the election.
Candidates’ forum Oct. 6 in City Hall
The Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidates’ Forum on Oct. 6 in the Anacortes City Council chambers.
The event begins at 5 p.m. with a Candidates’ Meet & Greet, followed by the forum from 5:30-8 p.m.
Participating will be candidates for mayor, City Council, Hospital Commission, Port Commission, School Board, and Pool and Fitness Center Commission. Questions for the candidates can be emailed by 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to info@anacortes.org.
The number of audience members will be limited. RSVP in advance using this link: https://members.anacortes.org/events/details/generalelection-forum-21619.
View the forum live and/or after the event at www.youtube.com/channel/UC5Y1P1iIdtMo60XW2mjzsHw.
Learn more on candidates’ websites
The following candidates in the Nov. 2 general election have websites and social media accounts where residents can learn more about them, their priorities and their stands on issues.
- Mayor of Anacortes: Matt Miller, www.mattmillerforanacortes.com, Ryan Walters, www.ryanwalters.com.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 4: Jeff Graf, www.graf4council.org; Amanda Hubik, www.amandahubik.com.
- Anacortes City Council, Position 5: Bruce McDougall, www.brucemcdougall.com; Sara Holahan, www.saraholahan.com.
- Anacortes School Board, Position 1: Meredith McIlmoyle, www.meredith4anacortes.com; Celese Stevens, www.celesestevens.com.
- Anacortes School Board, Position 2: Diana Farnsworth, www.dianaforschoolboard.com; Erik Schorr, www.erik4schools.com.
Mayor invites applications for library board
Mayor Laurie Gere is accepting applications for possible appointment to the Anacortes Library Board of Trustees.
This position is appointed by the mayor, confirmed by the City Council and serves a five-year term. The board meets monthly, with study and work sessions between meetings as required.
To apply, submit a Talent Bank application at https://forms.cityofanacortes.org/Forms/TalentBank. Deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 22. For more information, contact Jeff Vogel at jeffv@cityofanacortes.org.
