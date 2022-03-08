...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
The new calf was spotted March 2 off of San Juan Island.
The J pod, one of three endangered Southern Resident orca whale groups, is one whale bigger scientists spotted a new calf last week.
The Center for Whale Research announced the new calf March 2 after the pod was spotted off San Juan Island.
Center for Whale Research photo-ID expert Dave Ellifrit located the orcas and confirmed the new addition to J pod, which frequents the Salish Sea. K and L pods are the other two orca pods that visit this area regularly.
The calf was seen next to the orca known as J37, who was born in 2001 and is believed to be the calf’s mother. J37 previously gave birth to a male calf in 2012.
The sex of the new calf was not yet known, but it has been designated as J59.
The Center for Whale Research estimates the calf was born within the week before because of its appearance. J37 was seen Feb. 11 without a calf in tow.
J59 appeared healthy when photographed last week. The last calf born to J pod was documented in September 2020.
The orca calf brings the Southern Resident population to 74 in the wild. One Southern Resident orca, known as Tokitae or Lolita, remains in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium.
In the last few days, several news outlets reported that Tokitae has retired from performance, as she has been quite ill for some time. It’s unclear what will happen next for the whale.
