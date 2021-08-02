Last week, members of J, K and L Pod visited nearby waters for the first time in more than 100 days.
The Southern Resident orcas returned July 27, 108 days after they were last in the area.
The return was a short visit and the whales headed back west the next day, toward the open ocean.
Included with the pods was L125, a female calf born earlier this year.
According to the Orca Behavior Institute, the positivity around the whale’s return didn’t stick around for long. A Southern Resident orca called K21, also known as Cappucino, was spotted by a commercial whale-watching vessel near Race Rocks in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. He was in poor body condition, with an emaciated body and a collapsed dorsal fin. According to the institute, that can mean an illness in wild orcas.
“Cappuccino is one of the best-known Southern Residents, easily identifiable by his check-mark shaped saddle patches and a notch in his tall dorsal fin,” Monika Wieland Shields, with the institute, said in a press release.
The 35-year-old male normally travels with adult female K16 Opus.
“The average life expectancy of a male resident killer whale is about 30 years,” Shields said in the release. “It’s never easy to lose one of these whales, but it’s even worse when they aren’t living a complete life. K21 at least had that.”
When he was spotted on July 28, K21 was several miles behind his pod and making little progress.
“We will never know for sure why they all came here now, or how they made the decision of whether or not to be with K21 at this time,” said Shields. “While there are many similarities between us and them, whale culture is not human culture. I trust them to handle these difficult moments in the way that is right for them.”
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans in Canada is now working to gather information on K21’s condition.
K21 is one of only 17 members of K Pod and one of only 75 members of the Southern Resident orcas.
