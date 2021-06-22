Fidalgo Bay had some surprise visitors last Friday to the delight of residents and whale tour companies.
A group of killer whales known as Bigg’s orcas spent some time in Fidalgo Bay.
The orcas were socializing with each other and not feeding, also a not-so-typical sight for these waters, said Shane Aggergaard, owner of Island Adventures.
While whale sightings occasionally occur in the Guemes Channel, it was rare for the orcas to be so close to Anacortes, he said.
Aggergaard said he hadn’t seen orcas in Fidalgo Bay in over 40 years, when he was a child and out crabbing with his father by the refinery docks.
He said that whale sightings, especially the transient orca pods, have “never been better.”
Sam Murphy, a naturalist with Island Adventures, said there was another sighting of over 20 Bigg’s orcas on Monday near Washington Park.
“It has been a phenomenal week for Bigg’s killer whales in our backyard and an incredible season for this ecotype of orca here in the Salish Sea,” Murphy said.
Bigg’s orcas, which feed on seals and other mammals, are thriving unlike the endangered Southern Resident orcas that rely on declining Chinook salmon and come to the Salish Sea each summer. The J, K and L Southern Resident pods have struggled for decades.
Members of L Pod were observed at Swiftsure Bank off Vancouver Island on June 6, according to an encounter listed on the website for Center for Whale Research.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.