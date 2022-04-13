ANACORTES — A screening event will help students assess their own risk of heart problems.
The Nick of Time Foundation Electrocardiogram Youth Heart Screening, a partnership of Island Health, the Island Hospital Foundaiton, area paramedics and Anacortes High School, is 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. Registration is open now to all students ages 12 and up.
The Nick of Time Foundation partners with the UW Center for Sports Cardiology to conduct ECG youth screenings for adolescents and young adults. At the Anacortes event, Island Health doctors and staff will assist with the screenings, along with the Anacortes Fire Department.
According to Island Health, one high school student per week suffers from sudden cardiac arrest in the United States. The leading cause of death in young athletes is an undetected heart condition.
“We are so grateful to be collaborating on this program in our community, and we encourage all parents to register their children. If you could learn something that could save your child’s life, why wouldn’t you do so?” Patty Codd, Island Health director of results management, said in a press release.
According to the press release, Island Health is purchasing two electrocardiogram (ECG) machines for its primary clinics. In the future, youth sports physicals at those clinics will include a screening to measure electrical activity of the heart in order to reveal information to rule out signs or symptoms associated with sudden cardiac arrest.
The foundation was created to honor Nick Varrenti, who died from sudden cardiac arrest in 2004 at age 16.
Student screening forms are available at Anacortes High School or at nickoftimefoundation.org. Completed forms can be returned to the AHS main office or emailed to imorgan@asd103.org. In addition, all students must pre-register for an appointment at the Nick of Time Foundation website.
