The Kiwanis Thrift Shop had to close its doors again last week in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The thrift store closed in March and reopened in September before closing again.
While it will join the Soroptimist Thrift Shop for an outdoor giveaway event Saturday, the shop is closed to both shoppers and donations, Anacortes Noon Kiwanis Club President Doug Woods said.
The club runs the thrift shop as a way to raise money to fund scholarships and other programs for young people in town.
“My main priority is to keep members and our shop customers safe and healthy,” Woods said.
The thrift shop has been closed for most of the year, but the club is continuing to give from a reserve it had built up over time, he said. That’s helping cover this year of giving, but the shop is important for replenishing the funds, he said.
For the fiscal year 2019-20, the club handed out roughly $176,000. That includes $46,548 to the Anacortes Parks Foundation (a yearly donation that comes from cell companies renting antenna space on Mount Erie); more than $45,000 in scholarships; $11,321 to the Island Hospital Foundation; and $10,000 each to the Anacortes Boys and Girls Club (for COVID-19 support), the Anacortes Family Center (for operating support) and to The Synergy Project to help fund a new childcare center.
Each year, the club president sets an area of focus for the club when it comes to giving. Woods said he chose children and families.
The club hasn’t yet put together its budget and set plans for giving grants and funding programs for 2021. Normally, that would be done in October. Now, though, the club doesn’t know how much money, if any, will be coming in.
“It’s going to be a challenging year,” he said.
Without an income, the club is focused first on covering expenses at the shop like utilities.
It is taking the time while the shop is closed to make upgrades to the filtration system to make sure it will be as safe as possible when reopened, Woods said.
“It will be a great addition to the shop, the air will be much cleaner in there,” he said.
