An aerial view of the Port of Anacortes. Contributed / Port of Anacortes
The Port of Anacortes is fortunate to have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with fewer financial losses than many companies, but the pandemic has still taken a toll, port Director of Finance and Administration Jill Brownfield said.
Brownfield gave an update now that the port has finished out the books for its 2021 year and talked about the impact the port saw from the pandemic during the Board of Commissioners meeting March 17.
The Port of Anacortes has avoided layoffs and pay cuts during the pandemic, but it did lose about $1.4 million in terms of net revenue through canceled events and losses of exports and other port activities, Brownfield said.
In addition to missed revenue, the port saw about $285,000 in direct additional expenses due to the pandemic, she said. Port staff bought things like masks and paid for extra cleaning. It also invested in new information technology so that staff members could work from home to stay safe. It also spent about $180,000 in staff time to deal with issues and problems brought up by the pandemic.
To offset those expenses, the port has brought in about $162,000 in federal funding and is still working on getting more, plus insurance coverage, Brownfield said.
Things could have been much worse, port Executive Director Dan Worra said. The directors and their staffs worked hard to make sure things continued as close to normal as possible.
Overall in 2021, things looked better financially than had been expected, Brownfield said.
The Port ended the year with about $17.7 million in operating revenues, up 21% from 2020 and up 17% from the $15.2 million it expected to bring in during the year.
For expenses, the Port of Anacortes spent $15.8 million in 2021, which was a bit more than the $15.1 million it expected to spend and the $13.9 million it spent in 2020.
Ultimately, the Port had a net income of about $1.9 million in 2021, much more than the $46,000 it expected.
However, expenses are going up, especially with construction and maintenance projects, Worra said. The port is looking at several maintenance projects, including gutter replacements on the Transit Shed. Those projects are coming in consistently 10 times more expensive than expected because the costs of materials and construction labor keeps climbing, he said.
The port is focusing on the projects it must do and delaying others, based on cost, Worra said.
