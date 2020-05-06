With the postponement of the Waterfront Festival, an event that traditionally kicks off the summer season in Anacortes, city staff and event organizers throughout the area are looking at their schedules to see what’s coming.
The City of Anacortes staff is talking with other jurisdictions and is meeting this week about what to do with its June and July events, Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said in an email.
City summer events during those months include: the kids fishing derby (June 6), Bark in the Park (June 20), the Fourth of July celebration and parade and The Kids-R-Best Fest (July 11).
Events at state parks, including the Cultural Celebration with the Samish Indian Nation and Swinomish Indian Tribal Community scheduled for June, are “under review” according to the state’s website.
The Anacortes Boat and Yacht show, originally scheduled for May 14-17, was pushed to June 25-28.
Shipwreck Fest, scheduled for July 18, is still scheduled, according to its website. Host Fidalgo Island Rotary Club will reevaluate June 1, according to the website.
August normally brings with it the Anacortes Arts Festival, which brings roughly 100,000 guests and more than $1 million spent at vendors lining Commercial Avenue.
Festival staff is still looking at options and waiting for Gov. Jay Inslee’s decisions.
It will likely make a decision in early June, Director Meredith McIlmoyle said in an email.
Looking further into the year, the Anacortes Arts Commission already canceled its annual 98221 Studio Tour, planned for October.
Bier on the Pier, planned for early October, may see significant changes in format, according to Stephanie Hamilton at the Chamber of Commerce.
