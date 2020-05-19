Memorial Day services normally held by the American Legion Causland Post 13 and the Free and Accepted Masons Fidalgo Lodge #77 have been canceled for the year due to the pandemic.
The American Legion normally holds services in both Grandview and Fern Hill cemeteries. In the past, it has also held a ceremony on board the Guemes Island ferry.
The Masons host a Vacant Chair ceremony and event at Causland Park.
Masons secretary Eric Johnson said in an email that the group discussed some sort of virtual event but couldn’t figure out a way to go online and still give the event the respect it deserved.
The Legion Auxiliary also had to cancel its annual poppy sale, the group’s only fundraiser each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.