Much of 2020 was about responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, while much of 2021 will be about recovery, Mayor Laurie Gere said in her final State of the City address Tuesday, Feb. 23.
“Thank you all for what you’ve done this year,” said Gere, who announced last month that she will not run for reelection. “It’s been my honor to serve you as your mayor.”
Like everywhere else, the pandemic hit Anacortes hard this year and changed the way the people here handle every aspect of their lives. People acted with kindness, which helped the community make it through the darkest days, Gere said.
“I saw fear this year, but I also saw innovation and solutions as to how we can live and work safely,” she said. “We’ve responded and found we are resilient. Now, we are in the recovery phase, which I know will take much of 2021.”
Innovation and responding to the community has been the focus across all departments and the city’s 244 employees, Gere said.
Revenue and
permits
The finance department worked up a $1.6 million budget amendment to cut expenditures and save money in light of lower revenues. It also helped distribute more than $1 million in funding to area people and local businesses who needed extra help during the crisis, Gere said.
The city just received another $100,000 grant for the community, she said.
Despite everything, the city ended 2020 in a good fiscal position. The city expected to bring in roughly $4.95 million in sales tax revenue, but instead brought in roughly $4.79 million, or about 3.3% less than expected.
Property tax revenue met expectations in 2020, and utility tax revenue was 1.3% higher than expected.
The number of city permits increased as the city moved the process online. The city approved 54 single-family residential permits (up from 49 in 2019) and 166 single-family residential alterations (up from 148 in 2019). The total number of permits approved last year was 756 (up from 738 in 2019).
Public safety
In a pre-filmed segment of the annual address, Gere sat down (at a distance and masked) with Anacortes Police Department Chief John Small to talk about the department’s year and to look at what’s next.
Departmental vacancies raised a lot of interest this year as dozens of people voiced their opinions at multiple City Council meetings about bringing on a social worker instead of filling one of the three vacant patrol positions.
The positions are being filled, Small said. One person joined last week and another this week, so only one open patrol position remains. The department is also hiring a new person to work in the records department.
As it fills positions, the department is also working with community partners and organizations to make sure all people, including the most vulnerable, are connected to the resources they need.
Small talked about new equipment and the work of T-Bone, a narcotics detection dog. T-Bone helped area agencies locate about 8.06 pounds of heroin, 2.76 pounds of methamphetamine and about $12,000 in cash last year.
Gere also said the Anacortes Fire Department responded to 4,791 medical calls and 754 fire calls last year.
The two departments are a big part of Anacortes’ public safety, which is the top priority for city staff, Gere said.
Utilities and infrastructure
Gere also talked about the city’s fiber network, which continues to expand. There are now 553 customers in service, and revenues should offset expenses by year’s end, she said.
Public works efforts include a new project at the water treatment plant that will bring a higher quality of water to city residents. The two-million-gallon water tank is under construction now. Throughout installation, service from the water plant has not stopped.
“Staff is doing things that are cutting edge and the kind of out-of-the-box thinking to get things done,” she said.
Also underway are parts of the Pavement Restoration Program at 12th Street and Commercial Avenue and at 32nd Street and M Avenue.
The 12th Street project is expected to cost $3.3 million, and the one at 32nd and M is expected to cost $1.3 million. They will be funded through grants and local funding, Gere said. A $1 million grant just came in for the roundabout at 32nd and M.
Library and museum
The library and museum keep finding ways to connect people to resources while doors are closed, Gere said.
The library has been innovative and plans to continue virtual services and curbside pickup even when doors open again, so everyone can get the resources they need.
“I am so proud how they have adapted to provide support for the community they serve,” Gere said.
The museum, too, is expanding its online resources and working to set up a brochure and app that will allow people to explore the Anacortes Mural Project, as well as documenting artifacts from the W.T. Preston.
Museum staff is also working on two new exhibits. One focused on Anacortes photographers is in the works at the museum, and another on Anacortes’ history with salmon canning is planned at the Maritime Heritage Center.
