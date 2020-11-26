The 116th Congress convened on Jan. 3, 2019, and will conclude on Jan. 3, 2021.
At the top of the priority list for Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, according to his office, is passage of:
- Pandemic relief, which would include increased federal unemployment assistance; support for essential workers at state, local, tribal and territorial governments; resources to fight hunger, ensure school safety and bridge the digital divide; support for the aviation and aerospace industries; and emergency funding for child care and housing assistance.
- The aircraft certification reform bill.
- Fiscal Year 2021 spending bills.
- National Defense Authorization Act.
- Water Resources Development Act reauthorization, which would make it easier for the Port of Anacortes to repair aging port infrastructure.
- Legislation to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level and expunge convictions for non-violent marijuana offenses, which Larsen said have disproportionately affected minority communities.
Larsen, who has represented the 2nd District since 2001, was elected Nov. 3 to his 11th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
His priorities during the 117th Congress include economic recovery and growth; economic and strategic engagement in the Asia-Pacific region; fighting climate change; protecting access to quality, affordable health care; and protecting voting rights.
