After five years with the Island Hospital Foundation, Director Jeannette Papadakis is saying goodbye.
Papadakis will retire from the fundraising organization at year’s end.
She took over as director in 2015, after the previous director was fired following the theft of more than $300,000.
During her years with the foundation, Papadakis grew revenue and annual contributions from $623,228 in 2015 to a projected $2 million in 2020.
Some of the projects she secured funding for are fetal heart monitors for the Birth Center, bedside telemetry units in the Emergency Department and help for mental health counseling for the Anacortes School District.
“Many of us have worked with Jeannette over the years and have seen her drive and energy,” Island Hospital Foundation president Shirley Vacanti said in a statement from the hospital. “Collectively as a board, we thank her for her dedication to Island Hospital.”
This year, Papadakis helped raised money for a COVID-19 Relief Fund for the hospital. That included money for ventilators and testing supplies.
“We are extremely grateful for Jeannette’s leadership over the last several years, especially during the challenging times of a pandemic,” Island Hospital CEO Charles Hall said in the press release.
