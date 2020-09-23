By Briana Alzola
Anacortes now has 11 metal parklets set up outside of various businesses and restaurants along Commercial Avenue, paid for by the city with a goal of helping local businesses that have been hampered by crowd-size restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ten parklets were set up next to the sidewalks over the weekend, adding to one the city already owned, to create space outside for restaurants and shops to expand.
The parklets, each about 8 feet by 17 feet, offer room for two or three tables, allowing more people to eat, shop and socialize, said Don Measamer, the city’s director of planning, community and economic development.
“These businesses can use all the space they can get,” he said.
The city’s existing parklet was located in front of Dad’s Diner. The other 10 were installed by a 12-person crew from various city agencies.
Within five minutes of installation, some businesses were out adding furniture, Mayor Laurie Gere said.
The city ordered the parklets in June, but manufacturing and shipping delays associated with the pandemic pushed back their arrival until late last week, Measamer said.
The parklets were paid for with $108,000 from the city’s lodging tax funds. City staff approached the lodging tax committee, which oversees the funding, normally spent on advertising and promotion of tourism within the city. The committee agreed to spend that funding on the parklets instead.
Businesses that would like to continue to use the parklets through colder months can apply for lodging tax fund grants that will help pay for tents and heaters.
“Many cities worldwide offer outside dining year-round,” Gere said.
With Skagit County still in Phase 2 of the governor’s Safe Start plan, restaurants are open at 50% capacity for inside dining, and indoor tables can have no more than five people, all from the same household.
Parklets aren’t just for dining, Gere said. She saw a small group of customers knitting in the parklet outside Fidalgo Yarn & Clothing Co.
Lori Maul owns the yarn shop and said she’s already seen some of her customers stopping by to pick up some new yarn and use the parklet space.
“We are delighted with our parklet,” she said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Maul said she hasn’t been able to host any social groups instead the store. This parklet makes that possible.
Clinton Idol is one of the owners of Indulge Wine and Dessert Bar, where another parklet is located.
He said since the parklet was installed, a few groups have already stopped by to use it.
It’s a located several feet away from the store front, so people seem to feel more comfortable to sit there and enjoy their treats, he said.
As the weather turns colder, he said the business is looking into a heating option so people can stay outside.
“It’s out in the street, and you get a great view of downtown,” he said.
Gere said the parklets help bring some life to the downtown area.
“It just adds a little more excitement down the street,” Gere said.
Some concerns have been raised over lack of parking, as the parklets take up parking spaces in front of stores.
Gere said the city staff determined there is adequate parking nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.