The Anacortes Parks and Recreation department has lifted some restrictions of park lands and facilities, though social distancing protocols still remain in place.
Both the city-owned dog park, at 38th Street and H Avenue, and the port-owned temporary dog park, at 9th Street and Q Avenue, have reopened, but the parks department advises visitors to avoid both touching other people’s dogs or surfaces at the park, as well as keeping 6 feet of distance.
Vehicle traffic remains closed on weekends at both Little Cranberry Lake and Loop Road at Washington Park. Heart Lake is open to fishing.
There is still a 10-car limit for some parking lots, including at Heart Lake, and Mount Erie Road is closed to traffic.
All park amenities, like the playgrounds, athletic fields, sports courts, picnic shelters and sunset beach fire pits remain closed to discourage group gatherings and reduce possible COVID-19 transmissions.
Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford said the department has been keeping an eye on crowds as sunny, warm weather has gotten nicer and more have turned to the outdoors.
Once state parks announced closures, Lunsford said the department noticed an influx of guests visiting Anacortes park areas.
“We were getting visitors from all around the Northwest coming to sight-see,” Lunsford said about Mount Erie. “Volumes where we could not get people to space appropriately and accurately, so we closed down the road to vehicle traffic.”
The trail to the top of Mount Erie remains open for those who want to hike to the top, but the road is closed to discourage people from congregating at on of the most popular places, Lunsford said.
Lunsford said that people have largely been understanding of park staff’s reminders to keep distance, but there has been some push back when staff has approached groups to remind them to practice distancing.
“There are different views on the severity of the virus and the need to distance; we just explain what we’re trying to do,” Lunsford said. “We’re not there to argue with them. We’re trying to get them to protect themselves and others.”
At the skate park, the department is trying to limit the number of people using the park at one time to five. Lunsford said staff checks in at the park a few times a day and will explain the limit and wait for some of the crowd to disperse before leaving.
“It’s not ‘Lord of the Flies,’ they talk to each other and try to work it out,” he said. “There’s value in being able to recreate in a way that’s somewhat normal for these times. Some of the skaters are really trying to value that space and keep it open.”
Not every recreation feature of the parks have been so lucky. The basketball courts were still being regularly used, even after parks staff put up signs announcing they were closed, so the rims were taken down.
“That’s unfortunate; we regret that,” Lunsford said. “We’re not used to discouraging people from recreating.”
The department is following guidance from city and state government. Lunsford said that as things change, and as Gov. Inslee’s four-phased Safe Start plan moves into Phase 2, some amenities will return.
Camping at Washington Park was briefly opened, but after discussions with the Skagit County Public Health Department, the decision was made to close it again, Lunsford said. Camping at state parks is not yet allowed, and the department wants to stay consistent with other recreation areas.
Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan will allow for camping and for small groups of no more than five people from outside of a household to gather.
Lunsford is hoping that as state land and parks reopen, some of the pressure on city parks will be relieved.
“We do really appreciate people who are by and large very cooperative, and we’re extremely grateful for that cooperation,” Lunsford said. “We know that people are anxious to get out and do what they want to do and who understand this is not a normal situation.”
As temperatures reached the high 70s over the weekend, people flocked to Deception Pass State Park, Washington’s most visited state park. Park Manager Jason Armstrong estimates there was about a mile of cars parked from the bridge along Highway 20.
“We were at 100% capacity,” he said.
Until further recommendations are made, the park will remain open, but camping and special events won’t come back until at least Phase 2.
Armstrong said the biggest change for staff is the time spent on keeping bathrooms clean and sanitized.
“We did limit some restroom capacity to keep on top of cleaning to minimize the amount of staff impact,” he said. Before the park opened to the public, staff worked on maintenance projects and hung signs about social distancing around the park.
"We’re having people take accountability for themselves in terms of distancing,” he said. “For the most part, people are doing a pretty good job.”
Reservations and permits for special events, including weddings, have been canceled through June 30, and no new applications are being taken at this time.
“As a whole, the weekend went as well as can be expected with people being cooped up. I think people were really cordial with each other and respected each other’s space,” he said.
