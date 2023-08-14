Pass Lake

Pass Lake, located within Deception Pass State Park, is closed to recreational use due to high toxic algae levels. The lake was also closed in 2015 and 2022 because of algae outbreaks.

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

Pass Lake, located within Deception Pass State Park, is closed to recreational use due to high toxic algae levels, officials said Friday.

State Parks announced that testing found microcystin above recreational use limits.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.