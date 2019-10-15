A vehicle collision resulting in a woman’s airlift to the hospital occurred around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Sharpes Corner roundabout on westbound Highway 20, according to a Washington State Patrol release.

Courtney Lofrgen of Burlington attempted to exit the roundabout at Sharpes Corner, and the driver side wheels left the roadway onto the raised median. The 28-year-old driver tried to correct back into the lane and struck the median.

The passenger, 45-year-old Rochelle Leblanc of Anacortes, was not wearing a seatbelt and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Lofgren, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained minor injury and was booked into Skagit County Jail under vehicular assault, according to the release.

