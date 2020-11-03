Skagit County’s choice for governor of Washington has gone on to win the election in four of the last six elections. Data for elections prior to 1996 were not available.
(*= statewide winner)
2016
- Bill Bryant (Rep): 28,701
- Jay Inslee (Dem.): 28,273*
2012
- Rob McKenna (Rep.): 28,803
- Jay Inslee (Dem.): 25,878 *
2008
- Christine Gregoire (Dem.): 27,915*
- Dino Rossi (Rep.): 27,545
2004
- Christine Gregoire (Dem.): 27,195*
- Dino Rossi (Rep.): 27,135
- Ruth Bennett (Ind.) 1,260
2000
- Gary Locke (Dem.): 24,191*
- John Carlson (Rep.): 19,990
- Steve LePage (Lib.): 871
1996
- Gary Locke (Dem.): 21,522*
- Ellen Craswell (Rep.): 19,232
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.