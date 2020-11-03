2020 election 3

Skagit County’s choice for governor of Washington has gone on to win the election in four of the last six elections. Data for elections prior to 1996 were not available. 

(*= statewide winner)

2016

  • Bill Bryant (Rep): 28,701
  • Jay Inslee (Dem.): 28,273*

2012

  • Rob McKenna (Rep.): 28,803
  • Jay Inslee (Dem.): 25,878 *

2008

  • Christine Gregoire (Dem.): 27,915*
  • Dino Rossi (Rep.): 27,545

2004

  • Christine Gregoire (Dem.): 27,195*
  • Dino Rossi (Rep.): 27,135
  • Ruth Bennett (Ind.) 1,260

2000

  • Gary Locke (Dem.): 24,191*
  • John Carlson (Rep.): 19,990
  • Steve LePage (Lib.): 871

1996

  • Gary Locke (Dem.): 21,522*
  • Ellen Craswell (Rep.): 19,232

