Skagit County’s choice for president of the United States has gone on to win the presidency in five of the last six elections. Data for elections prior to 1996 were not available.
(*= national winner)
2016
- Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (Dem.), 26,690
- Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence (Rep.), 24,736*
2012
- Barack Obama/Joe Biden (Dem.), 28,688*
- Mitt Romney/Paul Ryan (Rep.), 25,071
2008
- Barack Obama/Joe Biden (Dem.), 30,053*
- John McCain/Sarah Palin (Rep.), 24,687
2004
- George W. Bush/Dick Cheney (Rep.), 26,139*
- John F. Kerry/John Edwards (Dem.), 25,131
2000
- George W. Bush/Dick Cheney (Rep.), 22,163*
- Al Gore/Joe Lieberman (Dem.), 20,432
1996
- Bill Clinton/Al Gore (Dem.), 18,295*
- Bob Dole/Jack Kemp (Rep.), 16,397
Source: Skagit County Auditor Elections Division website
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.