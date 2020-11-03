2020 election 2

Skagit County’s choice for president of the United States has gone on to win the presidency in five of the last six elections. Data for elections prior to 1996 were not available. 

(*= national winner)

2016

  • Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (Dem.), 26,690
  • Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence (Rep.), 24,736*

2012

  • Barack Obama/Joe Biden (Dem.), 28,688*
  • Mitt Romney/Paul Ryan (Rep.), 25,071

2008

  • Barack Obama/Joe Biden (Dem.), 30,053*
  • John McCain/Sarah Palin (Rep.), 24,687

2004

  • George W. Bush/Dick Cheney (Rep.), 26,139*
  • John F. Kerry/John Edwards (Dem.), 25,131

2000

  • George W. Bush/Dick Cheney (Rep.), 22,163*
  • Al Gore/Joe Lieberman (Dem.), 20,432

1996

  • Bill Clinton/Al Gore (Dem.), 18,295*
  • Bob Dole/Jack Kemp (Rep.), 16,397

Source: Skagit County Auditor Elections Division website

