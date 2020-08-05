A $332,000 penalty payout from the fish farmers responsible for a net collapse near Cypress Island in 2017 will be used to improve and enhance salmon habitat, according to a release from the state Department of Ecology.
Cooke Aquaculture released hundreds of thousands of non-native Atlantic salmon into the water when the sides of their net pen collapsed and were fined by the department. The company agreed to pay $2.75 million in damages to the Wild Fish Conservancy late last year as well.
The settlement reached between Cooke and the Department of Ecology required that some of the payment be used toward an environmental project for habitat restoration, while the other portion go toward the Coastal Protection Fund.
The Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group’s Pressentin Park Habitat Restoration Project will receive $265,000 from the penalty payment. The project will restore habitat for Puget Sound Chinook and other native salmon in the Skagit River floodplain.
“While this was a preventable incident, I’m pleased that the penalty will help improve and enhance salmon habitat, help Southern Resident orcas and protect the Puget Sound,” Vince McGowan, Ecology’s water quality program manager, said in the release.
